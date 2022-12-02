Curt Menefee Net Worth:

What is Curt Menefee's Net Worth and Salary?

Curt Menefee is an American sportscaster and Sports Emmy Award nominee who has a net worth of $8 million. Curt Menefee is best known as the host of Fox Network's NFL show "Fox NFL Sunday" alongside co-host Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Michael Strahan.

Salary

For his hosting duties at Fox, Curt Menefee earns an annual salary of $2 million.

Early Life

Curt Menefee was born on July 22, 1965, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Curt attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He gave the commencement speech in 2010 and was awarded an honorary doctorate in journalism. Curt was inducted into the Sigma Nu Hall of Fame in 2016.

Before joining Fox Sports full time, Curt Menefee was a sports anchor for New York City's flagship station WNYW and sports reporter for MSG Network's "SportsDesk" show. He also appeared on-air on WTLV in Jacksonville, Florida, and hosted a sports radio show on KTCK in Dallas, Texas. He worked for CBS affiliates KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth and WISC-TV in Madison, Wisconsin.

Fox Sports

Curt Menefee joined Fox full time in 1997 to serve as a broadcaster for Fox Sports' NFL coverage as a sideline reporter before moving to play-by-play for their NFL Europe and "Fox NFL" coverage. It was in 2007 that he became the host of "Fox NFL Sunday." In 2008, he made an appearance on "MLB on Fox" and performed play-by-play duties alongside José Mota for an Angels/White Sox game.

Menefee hosted Fox's coverage of the 2010 UEFA Champions League Final between FC Internazionale Milano and FC Bayern Munich, the first television broadcast of the final in the United States. In 2011, he became the host of "UFC on Fox" with Jon Jones and Randy Couture. He worked as host until ESPN bought the rights to broadcast UFC events.

In 2015, Curt Menefee hosted the Fox Sports inaugural coverage of the U.S. Open Championship. In 2022, he also worked the return of the USFL on Fox.

Other Professional Ventures

Menefee called NFL preseason games for the Jaguars TV network from 2005 to 2007 before moving to play-by-play duties with the Seattle Seahawks for their preseason games and doing color commentary on KCPQ and KZJO.

Curt Menefee also provided ringside commentary of the Pacquiao-Hatton fight for Top Rank and was the play-by-play announcer for "Showtime Championship Boxing." He also called an XFL game between the LA Wildcats and Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

Personal Life

Curt Menefee is married to Viollette Doloricon Menefee, and the couple resides in Los Angeles, California. He wrote a book called "Losing Isn't Everything: The Untold Stories and Hidden Lessons Behind the Toughest Losses In Sports History" that was published in 2016.

In 2016, Menefee received The Associated Press Award for "Best Sports Reporter in New York" and has won four Katie Awards in Texas, two for "Best Sportscast" and two for "Best Sports Special."

In 2021, Menefee attended Northwestern University to enroll in their Master's in Public Policy & Administration program with plans to relocate to Chicago permanently.

Real Estate

In 2007 Curt and Violette paid $2.34 million for a home in Studio City, California. They sold this home in November 2020 for $2.546 million.

In 2014 they bought an 8-acre property in Ojai, California. They sold this home in October 2021 for $2.65 million.