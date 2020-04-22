Crystal Reed Net Worth

$3 Million

Crystal Reed net worth: Crystal Reed is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for starring in the TV series Teen Wolf and Gotham as well as Swamp Thing.

Crystal Reed was born in Detroit, Michigan in February 1985. She has been romantically linked to Daniel Sharman and Darren McMullen. Reed made her acting debut in the film Skyline and in episodes of the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Hard Times or RJ Berger, Rizzoli & Isles, and CSI: NY in 2010. From 2011 to 2016 she starred as Allison Argent in the series Teen Wolf. Crystal Reed starred as Sofia Falcone on the television series Gotham from 2017 to 2018. In 2019 she starred as Abby Arcane on the TV series Swamp Thing. She has starred in the films Crazy, Stupid, Love., Jewtopia, Too Late, and Ghostland. Reed won a Young Hollywood Award in 2013 for Teen Wolf.

Net Worth:$3 Million
Date of Birth:Feb 6, 1985 (35 years old)
Gender:Female
Height:5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
Profession:Actor, Model
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2020
