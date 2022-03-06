Cristin Milioti Net Worth:

What Is Cristin Milioti's Net Worth and Salary?

Cristin Milioti is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Milioti played the titular mother on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" (2013–2014), and she starred as Hazel Green on HBO's "Made for Love" (2021–present) and Sarah Wilder in the film "Palm Springs" (2020), which received a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and sold for a record $17.5 million at the Sundance Film Festival. Cristin has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Sleepwalk with Me" (2012), "The Brass Teapot" (2013), and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) and the television series "The Sopranos" (2006–2007), "A to Z" (2014–2015), "The Mindy Project" (2015–2016), and "No Activity" (2018).

She had a recurring role as Betsy Solverson on the FX series "Fargo" (2019), and she received critical acclaim and several award nominations for her performance as Nanette Cole in the "Black Mirror" episode "USS Callister" (2017). Milioti has performed on Broadway in "The Lieutenant of Inishmore" (2006), "Coram Boy" (2007), and "Once" (2012), and "Once" earned her a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Early Life

Cristin Milioti was born on August 16, 1985, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Catherine and Clark Milioti, and she has referred to her family as "Olive Garden Italian." Cristin attended Long Lake Camp for the Arts in New York when she was in middle school, and she graduated from Cherry Hill High School East in 2003. She performed in school plays as a teenager, and after graduating from high school, she briefly studied acting at New York University.

Career

Milioti first appeared on television in commercials, and in 2006, she guest-starred on the CBS medical drama "3 lbs." and began a three-episode stint as Catherine Sacrimoni on the HBO series "The Sopranos." She made her film debut in 1997's "Greetings from the Shore," then she appeared in 2009's "Year of the Carnivore" and guest-starred on "The Unusuals" (2009), "The Good Wife" (2010), "30 Rock" (2011), and "Nurse Jackie" (2011). In 2012, Cristin appeared in the films "I Am Ben" and "The Brass Teapot," and she played Janet Pandamiglio in "Sleepwalk with Me," which was written and directed by her co-star Mike Birbiglia. In 2013, she starred in the comedy "Bert and Arnie's Guide to Friendship" and co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, and Matthew McConaughey in "The Wolf of Wall Street." The film grossed $392 million at the box office and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. From 2013 to 2014, Milioti played Tracy McConnell / The Mother on "How I Met Your Mother," making her first appearance in the season eight finale. She starred as Zelda Vasco on NBC's "A to Z" from 2014 to 2015, and she appeared in the films "The Occupants" (2014) and "It Had to Be You" (2015).

In 2015, Milioti played Betsy Solverson in the second season of "Fargo" alongside Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, and Ted Danson, lent her voice to the "Roasted Guy" episode of "Family Guy," and had a recurring role on Mindy Kaling's Fox series "The Mindy Project." From 2016 to 2018, she voiced several characters on the Adult Swim animated series "The Venture Bros.," and in 2017, she appeared in the film "Breakable You" and played Nanette Cole in the "USS Callister" episode of the Netflix anthology series "Black Mirror." Cristin later reunited with "Black Mirror" creators Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker for the Netflix specials "Death to 2020" and "Death to 2021." Milioti was a series regular during the second season of the CBS All Access comedy "No Activity" in 2018, and she guest-starred on Amazon Prime Video's "Modern Love" in 2019. In 2020, she starred as Sarah Wilder in the sci-fi romantic comedy "Palm Springs" alongside Andy Samberg, and she guest-starred on the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." In 2021, Cristin began starring as Hazel Green on "Made for Love," and she voiced Barb in "The Simpsons" episode "A Serious Flanders." She has also performed in several stage productions, including "The Devil's Disciple" at Irish Repertory Theatre (2007), "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter" at New York Theatre Workshop (2009), and "Stunning" at Lincoln Center Theater (2009).

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Milioti won a Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for Breakthrough Performance – Actress for "Palm Springs." The film also earned her nominations from the Indiana Film Journalists Association, Online Association of Female Film Critics, and Utah Film Critics Association Awards, and Cristin and Andy Samberg shared a Women Film Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Screen Couple. Milioti has received three Gold Derby Award nominations: Ensemble Cast for "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2014), TV Movie/Mini Supporting Actress for "Fargo" (2016), and Movie/Limited Series Actress for "Black Mirror" (2018). She earned International Online Cinema Award nominations for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for "Black Mirror" (2018) and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for "Modern Love" (2020), and she received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for "Fargo" in 2016.

Cristin earned a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy for "Made for Love," and she received an MTV Movie + TV Award nomination for Most Frightened Performance and a National Film and Television Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance for "Black Mirror." In 2014, Milioti and her "The Wolf of Wall Street" co-stars earned a Seattle Film Critics Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast. For her stage work, Cristin has received Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress for "Stunning" (2010) and "That Face" (2011) and an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Actress In a Musical for "Once" (2012).