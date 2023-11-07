Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 7, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Profession: Singer-songwriter, Voice Actor, Actor, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Cree Summer Francks' Net Worth

What is Cree Summer Francks' net worth?

Cree Summer Francks is a Canadian-American actress, voice over artist, and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Cree Summer Francks' professional acting career began in the world of voice overs, when she was cast as Penny in the original "Inspector Gadget" cartoon. Her work for "Inspector Gadget" led to voice over roles in such projects as "The Care Bears Movie" and "Ewoks". Since then, she has built an impressive resume of cartoon and video game projects, including, "Robot Chicken", "Tiny Toon Adventures", "Rugrats", "All Grown Up", "Sonic the Hedgehog", "Atlantis: The Lost Empire", "My Life as a Teenage Robot", "Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance", "Final Fantasy X", "X-Men Legends", "Mass Effect", and "World of Warcraft". She also played co-starring and guest starring roles on such television shows as, "A Different World", "Living Single", and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

Early Life

Cree Summer Francks was born on July 7, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. She later grew up in Saskatchewan and Toronto, Canada. Her parents are both Canadian actors – Don Francks and Lili "Red Eagle" Francks. Her mother is part Plains Cree, one of Canada's largest First Nations. While she was a child, she traveled often with her parents around British Columbia and did not start public school until the age of nine when the family moved to Toronto. She grew up with her brother, Rainbow Sun Francks, who also became an actor and public figure.

Career

In 1983, Francks began her acting career when she was cast as Penny in the first season of the original version of "Inspector Gadget." She then was cast in voice acting roles in "The Care Bears Movie" in 1985 and "Ewoks" the same year. In 1988, she was cast as the Winifred "Freddie" Brooks in "A Different World," a spin-off of "The Cosby Show. She remained on the show as a regular cast member through its conclusion in 1993.

While on "A Different World," she continued working in voice acting. From 1983 to 2006, Francks voiced over 101 animated characters in video games, cartoon series, animated films, and commercials. Some of her most famous roles were in "Tiny Toon Adventures" as Elymra Duff, "Rugrats" as Susie Carmichael, "Clifford the Big Red Dog" as Cleo the Poodle, "As Told by Ginger" as Miranda, "Drawn Together" as Foxxy Love," "Sonic the Hedgehog" as Dulcy the Dragon, "Danny Phantom" as Valerie Gray, "Codename: Kids Next Door" as Numbah 5 and Cree Lincoln, "Barbie as Rapunzel" as Penelope, "Transformers: Animated" as Blackarachnia, and "My Life as a Teenage Robot" as Tiff.

In terms of video games, Francks can be heard as characters in "Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance," "Diablo III," "Heroes of the Storm," "Fallout," "Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits," "Final Fantasy X," "The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning," "Pitfall: The Lost Expedition," "World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria," "Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinite Gauntlet," "Skylander," "Batman: Arkham Asylum," and "Wildstar," among others.

In addition to acting and voice acting, Francks has also had a career in music. She began singing at an early age and joined her first band at the age of 13. In 1985, she recorded the theme song for "OWL/TV." In 1990, she sang background vocals on two tracks for her friend Jasmine Guy's self-titled album. In 1993, she released an album with her band Subject to Change in which she sang lead vocals. However, Capital Records, where she was signed, did not release the album due to creative differences. The tracks were produced and distributed separately. Despite the setback, the band remained popular and developed a fanbase who enjoyed their rock-soul fusion sound and the political undertones of the music.

In 1999, Francks released her solo album "Street Faërie" which was produced by Lenny Kravitz, who is also featured on the album. She then toured with Kravitz as his opening act. However, her label soon after dropped her, though they continued to promote her album. Francks then recorded a song called "Savior Self" and directed the music video for the song which co-starred Zoë Kravitz. The video was screened online but the track was never made available commercially. In 2008, Francks appeared on "The Frank Zappa AAAFNRAAA Birthday Bundle" and performed a cover of Zappa's song "Dirty Love." Francks has cited Frank Zappa, Al Green, and Dinah Washington among her musical influences.

Francks can also be heard singing through many of the animated characters she provided voices for. Some of these include Foxxy Love in "Drawn Together," Numbah 5 from "Codename: Kids Next Door," and Elmyra Duff in "Tiny Toon Adventures," among others.

She also had a few live action roles throughout her acting career. She had a role in the short-lived television series "Sweet Justice" in 1994 until it was cancelled in 1995. She also starred in the prime time drama "Courthouse" though it was cancelled after two months. She made a number of guest appearances on shows like "Living Single," "Better Things," and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Personal Life

In 2013, Francks married producer Angelo Pullen. They had their first child, a daughter named Brave Littlewing, in 2011. In 2013, they had a second daughter named Hero Peregrine. Francks also has a son, Miles Franklin, who was born in 1998 while she was in a previous relationship. Pullen adopted Miles while they were married. The couple announced their divorce in 2022 after nearly ten years of marriage.

Real Estate

IN 1991 Cree paid $550,000 for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. She appears to still own this home today. It's current estimated value is $2 million.