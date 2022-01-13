Craig T. Nelson Net Worth:

What is Craig T. Nelson's Net Worth and Salary?

Craig T. Nelson is an American actor who has a net worth of $50 million. Craig T. Nelson is best known for playing Hayden Fox on the television sitcom "Coach," for which he won an Emmy Award. He has also had prominent roles on the series "Call to Glory," "The District," and "Parenthood." Additionally, Nelson has been in many films, including "Poltergeist," "Action Jackson," "Turner & Hooch," and "The Incredibles."

Early Life and Education

Craig T. Nelson was born on April 4, 1944 in Spokane, Washington to dancer Vera and businessman Armand. He went to Lewis and Clark High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. After graduating, Nelson enrolled at Central Washington University, but eventually flunked out. He subsequently went to Yakima Valley College, where he was inspired by his drama teacher to pursue acting. Nelson went on to study drama at the University of Arizona, before dropping out in 1969 and moving to Hollywood. There, he briefly worked as a security guard at a soap factory.

Career Beginnings

Nelson started his career in show business as a comedian, and was an early member of the Groundlings improv and sketch comedy troupe in Los Angeles. Additionally, he partnered with Barry Levinson and Rudy De Luca to form a comedy team that regularly performed at the Comedy Store. Nelson eventually grew unsatisfied with this field of work, however, and moved to the tiny rural community of Montgomery Creek, California. He took on a myriad of odd jobs, including plumber, surveyor, carpenter, janitor, and high school teacher.

Television Career

In 1973, Nelson made his first appearance on television in an episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Five years later, he made guest appearances on "Charlie's Angels" and "Wonder Woman." Nelson was subsequently in an episode of "How the West Was Won," as well as in the television films "Diary of a Teenage Hitchhiker" and "The Promise of Love." In the early 80s, he appeared in episodes of "WKRP in Cincinnati" and "Private Benjamin," and was in the television films "Murder in Texas" and "Paper Dolls." Nelson had his biggest role yet in 1982, when he was part of the main cast of the crime series "Chicago Story"; however, the show lasted for only 13 episodes. He next led the cast of the ABC series "Call to Glory," playing USAF pilot Colonel Raynor Sarnac. The show ran for 24 episodes from 1984 to 1985. Nelson closed out the decade with roles in the television films "Alex: The Life of a Child," "The Ted Kennedy Jr. Story," and "Murderers Among Us: The Simon Wiesenthal Story."

Nelson's best-known television role is as college football coach Hayden Fox on the ABC sitcom "Coach," which had a hugely successful nine-season run from 1989 to 1997. For his work on the show, Nelson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. During his time on the series, he appeared in numerous television films and miniseries, including "Drug Wars: The Camarena Story," "The Josephine Baker Story," "The Fire Next Time," and "Creature." Nelson had his next main role from 2000 to 2004, playing Chief Jack Mannion on the crime series "The District." Later in the decade, he had recurring roles on "My Name is Earl" and "CSI: NY." From 2010 to 2015, Nelson had a main role as family patriarch Ezekiel Braverman on the NBC dramedy series "Parenthood." His other credits have included "Grace and Frankie" and "Young Sheldon," on both of which he has recurring parts.

Film Career

Nelson debuted on the big screen in 1971, playing Sergeant O'Connor in the vampire film "The Return of Count Yorga." Two years later, he was in another vampire film, "Scream Blacula Scream." In 1979, Nelson had a notable supporting role as a prosecuting attorney opposite Al Pacino in Norman Jewison's "…And Justice for All." He subsequently kicked off the 80s with "Stir Crazy," "The Formula," "Where the Buffalo Roam," "Private Benjamin," and the supernatural horror film "Poltergeist." Nelson continued to be prolific in film throughout the remainder of the decade; his notable credits include "Silkwood," "All the Right Moves," "The Osterman Weekend," "The Killing Fields," "Action Jackson," "Born on the Fourth of July," "Turner & Hooch," and "Troop Beverly Hills." He also reprised his role as Steve Freeling in "Poltergeist II: The Other Side."

Following a seven-year absence from the big screen, Nelson returned in 1996 with roles in the courtroom drama "Ghosts of Mississippi" and the buddy film "I'm Not Rappaport." He was subsequently in "The Devil's Advocate," and made an uncredited appearance in "Wag the Dog." In 2000, Nelson had a supporting role in the thriller "The Skulls." Four years later, he had one of his most memorable roles in the Pixar animated superhero film "The Incredibles," voicing the character of Bob Parr and his alter-ego Mr. Incredible. Nelson later reprised this role in the 2018 sequel "Incredibles 2." His other credits have included "The Family Stone," "Blades of Glory," "The Proposal," "The Company Men," "Soul Surfer," "Gold," and "Book Club."

Motorsports Career

Beyond acting, Nelson is an avid motorsports fan and racer. In 1991, he participated in the Toyota Celebrity Long Beach Grand Prix, coming in ninth place. The following year, along with John Christie, he founded Screaming Eagles Racing. From 1994 to 1997, Nelson participated in the IMSA World Sports Car Championship, driving Spice SE90s with different engines.

Personal Life

In 1965, Nelson married Robin McCarthy; they had three children together, and divorced in 1978. Later, in 1987, he wed Doria Cook, a freelance writer, martial arts instructor, and former actress.

Real Estate

In 1995, Craig and his second wife Doria purchased a five-acre plot of oceanfront land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. They eventually built a 2,700 square foot home on the property. In July 2019 they listed the home for sale for $14 million. They also own a large home in the Point Dume area of Malibu which Craig purchased as an empty lot in 1985. Nearby similar homes are worth $10-15 million.