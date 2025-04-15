What is Courtney Henggeler's net worth and salary?

Courtney Henggeler is an American actress, model, and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Courtney Henggeler is best known for her role as Amanda LaRusso in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Cobra Kai," a sequel to the iconic "Karate Kid" films. Her career spans over two decades in Hollywood, navigating the challenging landscape of television and film. Beyond "Cobra Kai," Henggeler has appeared in numerous television shows including "The Big Bang Theory" (as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister), "Mom," "NCIS," and "Bones." Her film credits include work with renowned directors like George Clooney. Despite achieving what many would consider success in the entertainment industry, Henggeler made headlines in March 2025 when she announced her retirement from acting to pursue her own creative endeavors and redefine her relationship with the entertainment industry.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Henggeler's journey in Hollywood began in the early 2000s with small roles in television shows and independent films. Like many actors, she started with minor parts, including a memorable one-line appearance on "House M.D." where her only line was "Sorry." These early years were characterized by what she later described as "the hustle, the grind, sprinkled occasionally with the odd acting job."

Her perseverance led to gradually increasing visibility with guest spots on popular shows like "Criminal Minds," "Franklin & Bash," and "Happy Endings." Each role represented a step forward in a competitive industry where consistency is often elusive.

A significant breakthrough came when she was cast as Missy Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," the twin sister of the show's lead character Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons). Though not a regular role, her appearances were well-received by audiences and showcased her comedic timing.

Cobra Kai Success

Henggeler's career reached new heights when she was cast as Amanda LaRusso in "Cobra Kai." As the wife of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso (the original "Karate Kid"), her character brought maturity, business acumen, and a grounding perspective to the series' heightened martial arts drama.

The show's success on Netflix propelled Henggeler to a level of recognition she hadn't previously experienced. Her face appeared on promotional billboards, and she gained a dedicated fan following. Critics praised her performance for bringing depth and complexity to what could have been a one-dimensional supporting role.

During this period, she also worked with acclaimed director George Clooney, another professional milestone that many actors aspire to achieve.

Beyond Acting

Throughout her career, Henggeler demonstrated talents beyond acting. She ventured into writing and developing her own projects, indicating an interest in exerting more creative control over her work. Although details of these projects weren't widely publicized, they reflected a growing desire to expand her role in the entertainment industry beyond performing.

She also became known for her candid perspective on the challenges of sustaining a career in Hollywood, occasionally sharing insights about the reality behind the glamorous façade of the entertainment business.

Personal Life

Courtney married Ross Kohn in October 2015. They have two children.

Real Estate

In September 2024, Courtney and Ross paid $2.1 million for a home in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Retirement

On March 30, 2025, Henggeler published a deeply personal essay on Substack titled "20 Plus Years," announcing her decision to retire from acting. In this reflective piece, she revealed that she had called her agents to inform them she was "tapping out" after more than two decades in the business.

When asked about her future plans, Henggeler responded with a powerful statement: "I want to be the machine." This declaration signaled her intention to transition from being "a cog in the wheel of the machine" to taking control of her creative destiny.

Her retirement essay offered a candid assessment of the acting profession, describing it as an endless cycle of hustling for roles with only occasional rewards. Even after achieving what many would consider success—starring in a hit series, working with A-list directors, seeing her face on billboards—Henggeler wrote that she still felt "famished" creatively.

She described ignoring an inner voice "begging me to walk away" for years, not because she disliked acting itself, but because of "the gauntlet I had to run to reach the acting." Her announcement challenged industry norms by suggesting that actors needlessly surrender their power to a system that requires them to constantly prove their worth.

Henggeler's retirement marks not an end but a transformation—a reclaiming of creative autonomy after decades of external validation. Her parting message suggested a new philosophy: "What if we choose to believe we have the power? What if we had it all along?"