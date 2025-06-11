What Is Cosmo Jarvis' Net Worth?

Cosmo Jarvis is an English actor, producer, writer, director, and former singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Cosmo Jarvis is probably best known for playing John Blackthorne on the 2024 Emmy-winning FX series "Shōgun." Jarvis has appeared in the films "Lady Macbeth" (2016), "Hunter Killer" (2017), "Calm With Horses" (2019), "Nocturnal" (2019), "It Is In Us All" (2022), "Persuasion" (2022), and "Warfare" (2025) and the television series "Peaky Blinders" (2019) and "Raised by Wolves" (2020). Cosmo wrote, directed, and produced the 2009 short "The Alley Way" and the 2012 film "The Naughty Room." He has also released the albums "19 Songs By Cosmo Jarvis" (2006), "Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch" (2009), "Is the World Strange or Am I Strange?" (2011), and "Think Bigger" (2012) and the EP "They Don't Build Hearts Like They Used To" (2013).

Early Life

Cosmo Jarvis was born Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis on September 1, 1989, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Jarvis is the son of a British father and Armenian-American mother, and his family moved to England when he was three months old. During his childhood, Cosmo and his younger brother relocated to Totnes, Devon, with their mother.

Acting Career

In 2009, Jarvis lent his voice to the short film "The Alley Way," which he also wrote, directed, and produced. His first feature film was 2012's "The Naughty Room," and he followed it with "Spooks: The Greater Good" in 2015. In 2016, Cosmo appeared in the films "Monochrome" and "The Habit of Beauty" and co-starred with Florence Pugh in the period drama "Lady Macbeth," which was included on the National Board of Review's list of the year's "Top Ten Independent Films." He guest-starred on "Moving On" (2016), "Humans" (2016), and "My Mother and Other Strangers" (2017), and he played Barney Thomason on the BBC One series "Peaky Blinders" in 2019. Around this time, Jarvis appeared in the films "FOG" (2017), "The Marker" (2017), "Hunter Killer" (2017), "Annihilation" (2018), "Farming" (2018), "Calm With Horses" (2019), and "Nocturnal" (2019). In 2020, he appeared in the films "The Evening Hour" and "Funny Face" and had a recurring role as Campion Sturges on the HBO Max series "Raised by Wolves."

Cosmo earned nominations from the British Independent Film Awards and Irish Film and Television Awards for his performance as Hamish Considine in the 2022 thriller "It Is In Us All," and that year he also played Captain Frederick Wentworth in the historical romance "Persuasion." In 2024, he starred as John Blackthorne on the FX series "Shōgun," which won 18 Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. In recent years, Jarvis has appeared in the films "Inside" (2024), "The Alto Knights" (2025), and "Warfare" (2025).

Music Career

In 2006, Jarvis released his debut album, "19 Songs By Cosmo Jarvis." He followed it with 2009's "Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch," which featured the singles "She's Got You," "Problems/You Got Your Head," and "Crazy Screwed Up Lady." Next, he released the 2011 album "Is the World Strange or Am I Strange?," and he directed the music video for the single "Gay Pirates." Soundblab gave the album an 8.5/10 rating, and on the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2011, "Gay Pirate" was ranked #85. In 2012, Cosmo released the album "Think Bigger," and several of the songs were featured in the film "The Naughty Room," which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. Jarvis' music was also in 2013's "Hawk(e): The Movie." The single "Love This" from "Think Bigger" was ranked #59 on the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2012. In 2013, he released the EP "They Don't Build Hearts Like They Used To." In 2025, Cosmo confirmed that he is no longer making music, telling British GQ, "It's just completely irrelevant to me – it's another life. I never really enjoyed it in the first place. It was painful. Obviously, music's great, but my place in it was not… It was a habit. It was a bad habit."

Personal Life

Cosmo is married, and a 2025 article in British GQ described him as a "devoted husband, loving father, six years teetotal, nicotine-free save for that pineapple ice vape." Jarvis has type 1 diabetes, and in 2020, he told The Guardian, "It screws with my philosophy, because I'm pretty much a hater of technology and everything that it involves, but then I rely on it to some extent to survive. I fully accept that if it wasn't for technology, diabetics and anybody with any ailment would be the first people to be dead. Then it comes down to the point of trying to argue: where is the line to differentiate between technology in the name of excess and technology in the name of accommodating basic human needs?"

Awards and Nominations

Jarvis has received three British Independent Film Award nominations: Most Promising Newcomer for "Lady Macbeth" (2017), Best Actor for "Calm with Horses" (2021), and Best Lead Performance for "It Is in Us All" (2022). For "Shōgun," he earned an Astra Television Award nomination for Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and a Gold Derby Award nomination for Drama Actor, and the cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and an International Online Cinema Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. At the 2010 SXSW Film Festival, "The Alley Way" received a Grand Jury Award nomination for Midnight Short. In 2018, Cosmo earned a National Film Award nomination for Best Newcomer and a CinEuphoria Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor – International Competition for "Lady Macbeth." In 2021, he received a London Critics Circle Film Award nomination for British/Irish Actor of the Year for "Calm with Horses" and "Nocturnal." In 2023, "It Is in Us All" earned Jarvis an Irish Film and Television Award nomination for Best International Actor and an International Cinephile Society Award nomination for Best Actor.