Date of Birth: Nov 9, 1979 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Singer, Rapper Nationality: United States of America

Cory Hardrict is an American actor who has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Cory Hardrict began his professional career in the late 90s, appearing on such television programs as "Felicity", "Once and Again", and "E.R.". He also appeared in the feature film, "Never Been Kissed". Throughout the early 2000s, he went back and forth between television and film work appearing on such projects as "Pacific Blue", "Angel", "Boston Public", "The District", "The Shield", "Cold Case", "Heroes", "Crazy/Beautiful", "Driftwood", and "Gran Torino". He recurred on the popular series, "Lincoln Heights", and the reality series "Tia and Tamera", which follows the lives of his then-wife, Tia Mowry, and her twin sister Tamera, who have been acting since they were children. Cory and Tia have two children together. Unfortunately in September 2022 she filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

Career

Cory Hardrict developed a passion for acting at a young age. He pursued his dreams and made his acting debut in the late 1990s with small roles in television shows like "Felicity" and "ER." Although these were minor appearances, they laid the foundation for his future success.

Hardrict's breakthrough role came in 2004 when he starred in the critically acclaimed film "Brotherhood of Death," directed by Roy Belfrey. This powerful performance showcased his acting abilities and garnered attention from both critics and industry professionals. Following this breakthrough, Hardrict continued to land significant roles in various films, demonstrating his versatility in different genres.

One of his most memorable performances came in the 2006 film "American Sniper," directed by Clint Eastwood. Hardrict portrayed the character of Dandridge, a fellow Navy SEAL and friend of the film's protagonist, played by Bradley Cooper. His portrayal of a soldier grappling with the horrors of war earned him critical acclaim and further solidified his status as a promising actor.

In addition to his success in film, Hardrict has made notable contributions to television. He has appeared in popular shows such as "Lincoln Heights," "Heroes," and "Being Mary Jane." These roles allowed him to showcase his range as an actor and connect with audiences on the small screen.

Personal Life

While working on the set of the film "Hollywood Horror," Cory met Tia Mowry.

They began dating, and six years later they became engaged. In 2008, they married. Over the course of their relationship, they have had two children together. Unfortunately, in September 2022 Tia filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

According to the terms of their divorce settlement, Tia was allowed to keep the family home in Studio City, California. They agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids and Tia will not pay any child or spousal support.

Real Estate

In 1996, when she was 18, Tia paid $650,000 for a home in Agoura Hills, California. In 2019 Tia listed this home for sale for $1.525 million. The 4,200-square-foot residence features five bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a center-island kitchen. The home, which sits on a one-acre plot of land, also has a large outdoor patio, playground, sports court, and lawn. The house is situated atop a crest that affords exceptional views of the canyons and mountains.

In October 2015 Tia and Cory paid $2.6 million for a 4,900 square foot mansion in Studio City, California.