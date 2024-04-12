Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Birthdate: Nov 5, 1971 (52 years old) Birthplace: Little Rock Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Corin Nemec's Net Worth

What is Corin Nemec's Net Worth?

Corin Nemec is an actor and screenwriter who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Corin Nemec is best known for his roles in the television series "Parker Lewis Can't Lose" and "Stargate SG-1." He has also appeared in numerous television films, including "My Son Johnny," "Summer of Fear," "Silencing Mary," and "Mansquito," as well as in the miniseries "I Know My First Name is Steven" and "The Stand." Meanwhile, Nemec's big-screen credits include "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," "Solar Crisis," "Operation Dumbo Drop," "Killer Bud," and the Indian film "Parzania."

Early Life

Corin Nemec was born as Joseph Nemec IV on November 5, 1971 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Janis, a graphic artist, painter, and writer, and Joseph III, a film production designer. He has an older sister named Anastacia. Nemec was inspired to become an actor after seeing the 1985 adventure comedy film "The Goonies," for which his father had done the production design.

Career Beginnings

Nemec began his acting career with the Centre Stage theater company in Los Angeles. After performing in one of the company's talent showcases, he signed with an agent and was booked for a number of television commercials.

Television Career

Nemec had his first significant television role as Nicky Papadopoulos on the ABC sitcom "Webster" from 1987 to 1988. He subsequently starred in the CBS pilot "What's Alan Watching?" in 1989. The same year, Nemec portrayed the titular kidnap victim in the NBC miniseries "I Know My First Name is Steven," a performance that netted him an Emmy Award nomination. He went on to have his longest-running role as the star of the Fox teen sitcom "Parker Lewis Can't Lose," which ran from 1990 to 1993. Meanwhile, in 1991, Nemec starred in the television film "My Son Johnny." A few years later, he played Harold Lauder in the ABC miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's novel "The Stand." Nemec subsequently had guest roles on the shows "Tales from the Crypt" and "NYPD Blue." In the latter half of the '90s, he was in the television films "Summer of Fear," "White Wolves II: Legend of the Wild," and "Silencing Mary," and in episodes of the series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "L.A. Doctors."

In 2002, Nemec starred in the television film "Brother's Keeper" and began playing Jonas Quinn in the military science-fiction series "Stargate SG-1," then in its fifth season. He remained on the show through its seventh season, which ended in 2004. The following year, Nemec starred in the television film "Mansquito," one of a number of films he made for the Sci Fi Channel. He would later appear in such Sci Fi Channel movies as "S.S. Doomtrooper," "Dragon Wasps," and "Lake Placid vs. Anaconda." Meanwhile, Nemec had guest roles on such shows as "Three Moons Over Milford," "NCIS," "Ghost Whisperer," "CSI: Miami," and "Supernatural." Among his other notable television credits are various Hallmark and Lifetime movies, including "A Christmas Cruise," "The Wrong Stepmother," "The Wrong Stepfather," and "The Wrong Cheerleader Coach."

Film Career

Nemec made his big-screen debut in the 1988 biographical film "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," playing one of the sons of Jeff Bridges's titular car entrepreneur. He next starred in the science-fiction thriller "Solar Crisis," which was released in Japan in 1990 before coming out in the United States in late 1992. Nemec went on to appear in the action thriller "Drop Zone" in 1994 and the Disney war comedy "Operation Dumbo Drop" in 1995. His subsequent credits were "Mojave Moon" and "The War at Home," both from 1996. Nemec followed those with two action films: 1997's "Goodbye America" and 1998's "Legacy."

In the 00s, Nemec starred in such films as "Killer Bud," "Raging Sharks," "My Apocalypse," "Sea Beast," and the horror films "Chicago Massacre: Richard Speck" and "Bundy: A Legacy of Evil," in which he portrayed the respective real-life serial killers. He also appeared in the Indian film "Parzania." In the 2010s, Nemec starred in the science-fiction horror film "House of Bones," the direct-to-video horror film "Sand Sharks," and the horror comedy "Rottentail," among other titles. Among his other notable credits are the action thriller "Run Hide Fight," the horror thriller "Half Dead Fred," and the Western "Dead Man's Hand," which he also cowrote with the film's director Brian Skiba.

Online Media Appearances

Nemec has also acted in some series and films released online. In 2009, he starred opposite David Faustino in the comedy web series "Star-ving," which was released on Crackle. Later, in 2015, Nemec played Captain Alvarez in the science-fiction fan film "Star Trek: Renegades," which premiered for the public on YouTube.

Boating Accident

While shooting a film in Belize in early 2013, Nemec was involved in a boating accident in which the vessel smashed into a semi-submerged barge. The entire right side of his body was shattered, requiring multiple blood transfusions and surgeries.

Personal Life

In 2002, Nemec married his teenage sweetheart Jami Beth Schahn, with whom he had had a child in 1993. They had their second child in 2005, and divorced in 2009. Nemec later dated Sabrina Nova, whom he married in the summer of 2023.