Corbin Bernsen Net Worth:

What is Corbin Bernsen's Net Worth?

Corbin Bernsen is an American actor and director who has a net worth of $16 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife of 30+ years, actress Amanda Pays. Corbin Bernsen is known for his roles on such television shows as "L.A. Law," "Psych," and "The Resident." On the big screen, his notable acting credits have included "Frozen Assets," "The Dentist," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and the "Major League" series. Bernsen has also directed a number of films, including "Donna on Demand," "Dead Air," and "Christian Mingle."

Early Life and Education

Corbin Bernsen was born on September 7, 1954 in Los Angeles, California as the eldest son of Hollywood producer Harry Jr. and actress Jeanne Cooper, famous for starring on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless." As a teenager, he went to Beverly Hills High School, from which he graduated in 1972. Bernsen went on to attend UCLA, graduating with his BA in 1977. He remained a Bruin for graduate school as he earned his MFA in playwriting from UCLA in 1979.

Television Career

Bernsen made his television acting debut in 1979 in an episode of "Flying High." He subsequently appeared in an episode of "The Waltons" in 1980, and after that had a recurring role on the soap opera "Ryan's Hope." Bernsen's first and biggest television role came in 1986 when he began starring as lawyer Arnie Becker on the NBC legal drama "L.A. Law." A huge hit, the show ran for eight seasons through 1994, and earned Bernsen both Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. During the show's run, he made a number of guest appearances on other series, including "Matlock," "Dear John," "Out of This World," "Seinfeld," and "The Larry Sanders Show"; he also starred in the television films "Breaking Point" and "Line of Fire: The Morris Dees Story." Bernsen had his next main role on a regular series in 1995 when he starred as arrogant baseball player Brett Sooner on the sitcom "A Whole New Ballgame." However, the show was canceled after seven episodes. Bernsen starred on another short-lived series, "The Cape," from 1996 to 1997. He also continued appearing in television films throughout the decade, with credits including "Tidal Wave: No Escape," "Riddler's Moon," and "Two of Hearts."

From 1999 to 2004, Bernsen had a recurring role on the legal drama series "JAG." He also made guest appearances on "Battery Park," "Son of the Beach," "Yes, Dear," "The West Wing," "Citizen Baines," and "Third Watch," among other shows. Meanwhile, he competed in the third and fourth seasons of the reality show "Celebrity Mole." Starting in 2004, Bernsen took on recurring roles on two soap operas: "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital." He also had a recurring role on the sitcom "Cuts" from 2005 to 2006. In the latter year, Bernsen began playing the main role of Henry Spencer on the detective series "Psych," which ran until 2014; he later reprised his role in a number of "Psych" television films. In 2008, Bernsen hosted the game show "How Much is Enough?" He went on to appear in episodes of such series as "Castle," "Criminal Minds," "Switched at Birth," and "The Glades." Among his other notable credits, Bernsen had recurring roles on the reboot of "Magnum P.I."; on the medical drama series "The Resident"; and on the Netflix superhero series "The Punisher."

Film Career

Bernsen's first film credit was the 1974 blaxploitation film "Three the Hard Way." He next appeared in the 1976 action film "Eat My Dust!" Bernsen wasn't in another theatrically released film until 1987, when he appeared in the fantasy comedy "Hello Again." He debuted his most iconic film role two years after that: haughty third baseman Roger Dorn in the baseball comedy "Major League." Bernsen went on to reprise his role in the film's two sequels. Also in 1989, he appeared in the musical "Bert Rigby, You're a Fool" and the heist comedy "Disorganized Crime." In the early 90s, Bernsen starred in the psychological thriller "Shattered," the comedy "Frozen Assets," and the supernatural horror war film "Ghost Brigade." His credits later in the decade include the slasher film "The Dentist" and its sequel "The Dentist 2"; the thrillers "An American Affair" and "Menno's Mind"; and the direct-to-video fantasy adventure "The Fairy King of Ar."

In the first part of the 00s, Bernsen mostly appeared in minor direct-to-video releases, such as "Apocalypse IV: Judgment," "Raptor," and "Raging Sharks." After those, he appeared in a more major film: Shane Black's "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." Bernsen went on to make his directorial debut with "Carpool Guy," which he produced through his company Public Media Works; he also starred in the film. Subsequently, he appeared in "Paid." Bernsen's second and third films as director, "Donna on Demand" and "Dead Air," both came out in 2009. He also appeared in both, and the former film was produced through his company Team Cherokee Productions. Bernsen went on to write, direct, and star in a number of faith-based films over the ensuing years, including "Rust," "25 Hill," "3 Day Test," and "Christian Mingle." He also starred in the 2019 faith-based films "Faith, Hope & Love" and "Sunrise in Heaven," and had a supporting role in the 2021 romantic comedy "The Hating Game."

Personal Life

In 1983, Bernsen wed his first wife, Brenda Cooper; they eventually divorced in 1987. The following year, he married actress Amanda Pays, with whom he has five sons named Oliver, Angus, Bunsen, Henry, and Finley. Bernsen and Pays live in upstate New York. Together, they wrote the books "Change Houses, Not Spouses" and "Open House: Reinventing Space for Simple Living."

Real Estate Flipping

Corbin and Amanda have made a career flipping houses. They have renovated and sold more than 20 homes in the Los Angeles area since the 1990s. For example, in August 2015 they bought a home in Sherman Oaks for $1.275 million and flipped it a year later for $1.55 million. Around the same time they sold their primary residence in Valley Village, California for $2.55 million and another nearby home for $1.4 million to singer/actress Katherine McPhee. In 1995 they sold a 7,000 square foot home to Steve Martin for $3.175 million which is still his primary residence in California. Martin would later buy up several nearby properties to form a small compound. When they aren't flipping homes in LA, Crobin and Amanda also own a farm in France.