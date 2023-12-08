Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Feb 4, 1923 - Jan 14, 2013 (89 years old) Place of Birth: Lethbridge Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.778 m) Profession: Actor, Soldier Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Conrad Bain's Net Worth

Conrad Bain was a Canadian-born actor and comedian who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 2013. Conrad Bain was best known for his roles on the television sitcoms "Maude" and "Diff'rent Strokes." He also appeared on the short-lived sitcom "Mr. President." On the big screen, Bain acted in such films as "I Never Sang for My Father," "The Anderson Tapes," "Up the Sandbox," and "Postcards from the Edge."

Early Life and Education

Conrad Bain was born on February 4, 1923 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to Jean and Stafford. He had an identical twin named Bonar who also became an actor. Bain attended the Banff School of Fine Arts before serving in the Canadian Army during World War II. After the war, he went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, from which he graduated in 1948.

Television Career

Bain first appeared on television in a 1952 episode of the anthology series "Studio One"; he returned to the show in 1956. After a break from television, he had guest roles on various shows in the 1960s, including "Naked City," "The Defenders," "Dark Shadows," and "N.Y.P.D." Bain landed his first major television role in 1972, playing Dr. Arthur Harmon on the CBS sitcom "Maude." He continued in the role until the show ended in 1978. Subsequently, Bain began starring on the sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes." He played Phillip Drummond, a wealthy Manhattan businessman who adopts two black boys from Harlem, played by Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges. "Diff'rent Strokes" was a big hit, running for eight seasons through 1986. During the run of the show, Bain appeared as Drummond in episodes of the sitcoms "Hello, Larry" and "The Facts of Life." He also starred in the 1981 television film "Child Bride of Short Creek."

After the end of "Diff'rent Strokes," Bain had a main role on the Fox sitcom "Mr. President," which ran from 1987 to 1988. He played Charlie Ross, the chief of staff to fictional United States president Samuel Arthur Tresch, played by George C. Scott. Other cast members included Carlin Glynn, Maddie Corman, Andre Gower, and Madeline Kahn. Following the end of the show, Bain didn't appear on television again until 1993, when he had a guest role on "The Adventures of the Black Stallion." Three years after that, he made the final acting appearance of his career, reprising his role as Phillip Drummond in the series finale of the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Bain appeared alongside Gary Coleman in the finale.

Film Career

Bain began appearing on the big screen in the late 1960s with small parts in such films as "Madigan," "A Lovely Way to Die," "Coogan's Bluff," and "Last Summer." He had a somewhat bigger role in the 1970 drama "I Never Sang for My Father," playing Rev. Sam Pell. Bain went on to appear in several films in 1971, including "Fury on Wheels," Woody Allen's "Bananas," Sidney Lumet's "The Anderson Tapes," and "Who Killed Mary What's 'Er Name?" He also portrayed Richard Nixon in Woody Allen's short mockumentary film "Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story." In 1972, Bain appeared in "A Fan's Notes" and "Up the Sandbox." Later in the decade, he was in the science-fiction family comedy "C.H.O.M.P.S." Bain didn't appear on the big screen much after that. He returned in 1990 with his final film role, as Grandpa, in Mike Nichols's "Postcards from the Edge."

Stage Career

Beyond the screen, Bain had a successful career on stage. In 1956, he acted in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's play "The Iceman Cometh." Bain would later appear on Broadway in such plays as "Candide," "An Enemy of the People," "Uncle Vanya," and "On Borrowed Time." He also appeared in the original, off-Broadway run of the play "Steambath."

Actors Federal Credit Union

In the early 1960s, Bain served as one of the principal organizers of the Actors Federal Credit Union, which was created to help actors and other performers gain access to credit and loans. He served as the first president of the union.

Personal Life and Death

Bain married Monica Sloan in 1945. Together, they had two sons and a daughter. The couple remained together until Sloan's passing in 2009. On January 14, 2013, Bain died from a stroke in Livermore, California. He was 89 years of age.