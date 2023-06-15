Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Aug 8, 1938 (84 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Entrepreneur, Businessperson, Singer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Connie Stevens' Net Worth

What is Connie Stevens' net worth?

Connie Stevens is an actress and singer who has a net worth of $20 million. Connie Stevens is known for her performances in such films as "Rock-A-Bye Baby," "The Party Crashers," and "Susan Slade" and for her role in the television series "Hawaiian Eye." As a singer, she had her greatest commercial success with her 1960 single "Sixteen Reasons (Why I Love You)." Later in her career, Stevens began writing and directing films, such as the documentary "A Healing" and the independent drama "Saving Grace B. Jones."

Early Life

Connie Stevens was born as Concetta Ingolia on August 8, 1938 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to singer Eleanor McGinley and musician Peter Ingolia, better known as Teddy Stevens. She is of Italian, Irish, Polish-Jewish, and German-Jewish descent. After her parents divorced, Stevens lived with her grandparents and attended Catholic boarding schools. When she was 12, she witnessed a murder in Brooklyn while waiting for the bus, and was so traumatized that she was sent to live with family friends in Boonville, Missouri. Later, in 1953, Stevens moved with her father to Los Angeles, California.

Film Career

Stevens had her first notable role on film in the 1957 teen movie "Young and Dangerous." The same year, she appeared in "Eighteen and Anxious." Stevens had her breakthrough as an actress in 1958, appearing in three films: "Dragstrip Riot," "Rock-A-Bye Baby," and "The Party Crashers." In the musical comedy "Rock-A-Bye Baby," she starred as the love interest of Jerry Lewis's protagonist. Stevens returned to the big screen in 1961 to star opposite Troy Donahue in "Parrish." She subsequently reunited with Donahue for the 1962 drama "Susan Slade" and the 1963 teen romantic comedy "Palm Springs Weekend." Stevens's other film credits during the decade were the horror film "Two on a Guillotine," the comedy "Never Too Late," and the Jerry Lewis science-fiction film "Way… Way Out."

In the 1970s, Stevens was in two crime films: "The Grissom Gang" and "Scorchy." She also made a cameo as herself in the jukebox musical comedy "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." The following decade, Stevens appeared in "Grease 2," "Back to the Beach," and "Tapeheads." Her credits in the 90s include "Love Is All There Is"; she also wrote, directed, and edited the documentary "A Healing," about Red Cross nurses during the Vietnam War. In the 21st century, Stevens has appeared in "Returning Mickey Stern," "Double Duty," "Just Before I Go," and "Search Engines." She also wrote, directed, and narrated the 2009 drama "Saving Grace B. Jones." Featuring Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Biehn, Tatum O'Neal, and Piper Laurie, the film is loosely based on Stevens's childhood.

Television Career

After guest-starring on such shows as "The Bob Cummings Show," "77 Sunset Strip," and "Cheyenne," Stevens landed arguably the most famous role of her career: photographer Cricket Blake on the ABC detective series "Hawaiian Eye." The popular show ran for four seasons from 1959 to 1963. Following that, Stevens starred opposite Ron Harper and George Burns on the ABC sitcom "Wendy and Me," which ran from 1964 to 1965. In the 70s, she starred in the television films "Playmates," "Every Man Needs One," and "Love's Savage Fury." Kicking off the 80s, Stevens appeared in the miniseries "Scruples" and the television film "Murder Can Hurt You." She went on to guest-star in episodes of "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and "Murder, She Wrote." Stevens appeared less frequently on television in the 90s and 00s; her credits include the made-for-TV movie "Becoming Dick" and episodes of "8 Simple Rules" and "Fat Actress."

Stage Career

As a stage actress, Francis performed in productions of "The Wizard of Oz," "Any Wednesday," and Neil Simon's "The Star-Spangled Girl." In the latter, she starred alongside Anthony Perkins and Richard Benjamin on Broadway. Beyond plays, Stevens gave regular nightclub performances in Las Vegas starting in the late 1960s.

Music Career

Stevens released her first album, "Concetta," in 1958. After appearing on the hit television series "77 Sunset Strip," she recorded the novelty song "Kookie, Kookie" with her costar Edd Byrnes; the song was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100. Stevens had her biggest hit as a solo artist with her 1960 single "Sixteen Reasons (Why I Love You)," which made it to number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Her other notable singles include "Too Young to Go Steady," "Apollo," "Something Beautiful," and "Keep Growing Strong."

Other Endeavors

Among her other activities, Stevens toured with Bob Hope on his USO tour in the late 1960s and again in the late 1980s. She also founded the Windfeather project to give scholarships to Native American students.

On the business side of things, Stevens created her own cosmetic skin care line called Forever Spring. In the 90s, she opened the Connie Stevens Garden Sanctuary Day Spa in Los Angeles.

Personal Life

From 1963 to 1966 Connie was married to actor James Stacy.

From 1967 to 1969, Connie was married to singer Eddie Fisher. They had two daughters, actors Joely Fisher and Tricia Fisher. During her marriage to Eddie, Connie was Carrie Fisher's stepmother.

Real Estate

In 1974 Connie bought a mansion in LA's exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood. This home shares a back property line with the rented mansion where Michael Jackson died in 2009. Connie sold her Holmby Hills mansion in 2016 for $17 million.

Soon after selling her Holmby Hills mansion, Connie paid $2 million for a 0.90-acre property in Studio City, California. She listed this property for sale in May 2023 for $2.995 million.