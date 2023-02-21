Conchata Ferrell Net Worth

What was Conchata Ferrell's Net Worth and Salary?

Conchata Ferrell was an American actress who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of her death in 2020. Conchata died on October 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Conchata Ferrell had a number of roles in popular sitcoms but was most well-known for playing Berta in all 12 seasons of "Two and a Half Men." She also had supporting roles in such films as Network (1976), Mystic Pizza (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Erin Brockovich (2000), Crime and Punishment in Suburbia (2000), Mr. Deeds (2002) and K-PAX (2001). While her TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997), as well as Townies (1996), Hearts Afire (1992), Night Court (1984), and Good Times (1974) among many others.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Salary: $150 Thousand Date of Birth: Mar 28, 1943 (79 years old) Place of Birth: Charleston Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Conchata Ferrell's Net Worth

Two and a Half Men Salary

Conchata Ferrell appeared in over 200 episodes of "Two and a Half Men" between 2003 and 2015. At her peak she earned a salary of $150,000 per episode. That worked out to around $3.3 million per season.

Early Life

Ferrell was born on March 28, 1943 in Loudendale, West Virginia to parents Mescal Loraine and Luther Martin Ferrell. She was later raised in Charleston, West Virginia before the family moved to Circleville, Ohio. After high school, she attended West Virginia University for two years before deciding to drop out in order to work a number of odd jobs. She later returned to school, enrolling at Marshall University. She graduated with a degree in history education. While at Marshall, Ferrell got involved in performing for the first time. She made her first onstage performance in 1969 in the second Barfenon Review, a skit comedy and musical production.

Career

Once Ferrell discovered she was interested in pursuing a career in performance, she joined the Circle Repertory Company as a stage member. She appeared in the original Off-Broadway production of Lanford Wilson's "The Hot L Baltimore." She then appeared in the Off-Broadway play "The Sea Horse." For her performance, she won the Drama Desk, Obie, and Theatre World Best Actress Awards in 1974.

Ferrell then began appearing in many television shows and films over the next decades. In 1974, she appeared in "Maude" for one episode. Throughout the rest of the 1970s, she appeared in shows and films like "Deadly Hero," "Network," "The Rockford Files," "Mixed Nuts," "Blansky's Beauties," "The Girl Called Hatter Fox," "Good Times, "A Death in Canaan," "B.J. and the Bear," "The Love Boat," "Heartland," and "The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo." For her role in "Heartland," she was nominated and won the Bronze Wrangler award at the Western Heritage Awards in 1981.

In the 1980s, Ferrell continued appearing in numerous television films and shows. In 1980, she had roles in "Reunion," "Rape and Marriage: The Rideout Case," and "Knots Landing." The following year, she appeared in "Lou Grant," "McClain's Law," and "CBS Afternoon Playhouse." In 1984, she landed the recurring role of Nurse Joan Thor in the medical drama "E/R." She appeared in 22 episodes of the show until 1985. In 1986, she had roles in "Where the River Runs Black," "Matlock," and "Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story." Throughout the end of the decade, she appeared in "Sledge Hammer!" "Frank's Place," "Hooperman," "For Keeps," "Sonny Spoon," and "Mystic Pizza." She was particularly praised for her role in the latter film.

Beginning in 1988, Ferrell played two different characters in "L.A. Law." She appeared in 20 total episodes and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In 1989, she had appeared in ten episodes of "A Peaceable Kingdom." The same year, she also had roles in "Your Mother Wears Combat Boots" and "Hard Time on Planet Earth."

She continued appearing in guest starring roles throughout the early 1990s. In 1992, she landed a main character role in "Hearts Afire." She appeared in 33 episodes until 1995. Throughout the rest of the decade, she appeared in "Cobra," "True Romance," "Duckman," "The Client," "Freeway," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Sweet Dreams," "Touch," and "The Naked Truth," among many other shows and films. She had a recurring role in "Teen Angel" between 1997 and 1998.

In 2000, she landed a role in "Erin Brockovich" starring Julia Roberts and directed by Steven Soderbergh. She also landed roles in "K-PAX," "Judging Amy," "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," "Becker," and "Push, Nevada" during the early years of the decade.

Two and a Half Men

In 2003, Ferrell landed what would become her most well-known role in the series "Two and a Half Men." She was cast as the housekeeper, Berta, opposite Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones.

She remained on the award-winning show until 2015. She received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category in 2005 and 2007. While on the show, Ferrell did not take as many other roles as she had done in the past. However, in 2011, she did accept a role in the Off-Broadway play "Love, Loss, and What I Wore." In 2014, she also appeared in "Wishin' and Hopin'" and "Postal Jerks."

In 2015, after "Two and a Half Men" ended, she appeared in the film "Krampus." The following year, she had a guest starring role in the series "Grace and Frankie" and appeared in "The Axe Murders of Villisca." In 2017, she appeared in five episodes of "The Ranch" as character Shirley. She appeared in the television film "A Very Nutty Christmas" in 2018. Her final film, released posthumously, was "Deported" in 2021.

Personal Life and Death

Ferrell married Arnie Anderson in 1986. They had a daughter together, Samantha, in 1982. She also had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Anderson. On October 12, 2020, Ferrell died from complications following cardiac arrest at the Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. She was 77 years old.

Real Estate

In 1993 Conchata paid $130,000 for a home in Los Angeles. This is where she remained for the next three decades. At the time of her death, the home was worth around $1.1 million.