Colton Ford net worth

What was Colton Ford's net worth?

Colton Ford was an American adult film star, actor, singer, and fitness trainer who had a net worth of $200 thousand at the time of his death.

Colton Ford's career defied conventional timelines and industry expectations. Entering the gay adult film business at age 40, Ford quickly became one of the most recognizable performers of the early 2000s, earning major awards and building a loyal fan base that followed him well beyond pornography. Over the next two decades, he expanded into mainstream acting, Off-Broadway theater, dance music, and live performance, reinventing himself multiple times while maintaining a deeply personal connection with his audience. Known for his muscular physique, charismatic screen presence, and unexpectedly soulful vocals, Ford carved out a second act as a recording artist whose dance singles found success on Billboard charts. Later in life, he relocated to Palm Springs, where he worked as a fitness trainer and remained active in LGBTQ nightlife and charity events. His death in 2025 at age 62 marked the end of a multifaceted career that blended adult entertainment, independent film, music, and personal resilience.

Early Life

Colton Ford was born Glenn Soukesian in October 1962 in Pasadena, California. He grew up in Southern California and later spoke openly about the formative influence of the women in his life, particularly his mother, with whom he shared a close bond. In interviews, he reflected on family challenges, including a distant relationship with his biological father and the emotional impact of his mother's death from cancer years later.

Before entering adult entertainment, Soukesian pursued various creative and entrepreneurial interests. He did not begin his porn career until 2001, an unusually late start in an industry that often favors performers in their 20s. That late entry would ultimately become part of his brand, positioning him as a confident, mature presence during a period when the "muscle daddy" archetype was gaining popularity in gay adult media.

Adult Film Career

Ford's adult film career began in 2001 and quickly accelerated. Working with major studios such as Falcon Studios, All Worlds, Mustang, MRS Releasing, and RawFuckClub, he became one of the most visible performers of the early 2000s. His rugged good looks, imposing build, and assertive on-screen persona helped distinguish him in a crowded marketplace.

In 2003, he was named Gay Performer of the Year at the GayVN Awards, sharing the honor in a tie. The award solidified his status as a top-tier star. Over the course of roughly 22 years, from 2001 through 2023, Ford appeared in numerous adult productions and later adapted to the changing economics of the industry by working directly with fans through subscription platforms.

Unlike many performers whose careers are brief, Ford sustained relevance by evolving with the industry. Even after stepping back from large studio productions, he continued to collaborate on independent projects and maintain a strong online presence. His longevity reflected both business savvy and an unusually dedicated fan base.

Mainstream Acting and Television

While best known for adult films, Ford also pursued mainstream acting. He appeared in the gay-themed supernatural television series "The Lair," which ran for multiple seasons and developed a cult following. His film credits included the comedy "Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!" and a role connected to "The Next Best Thing." He also performed in Off-Broadway productions such as "Little House on the Ferry" and "And All The Dead, Lie Down," demonstrating an interest in live theater that went beyond his screen work.

In 2008, he appeared as a model in Cyndi Lauper's music video for "Into the Nightlife," further bridging adult entertainment and pop culture. His crossover presence contributed to a broader shift in which some adult performers began to step more openly into mainstream LGBTQ media spaces.

Music Career

One of the most unexpected chapters of Ford's life was his emergence as a dance music recording artist. Beginning in the late 2000s, he released a series of albums and singles that positioned him within the LGBTQ club scene. His studio albums included "Tug of War" in 2008, "Under the Covers" in 2009, and "The Way I Am" in 2013. He later released EPs such as "Let Me Live Again / The Music Always Gets You Back" and "Next Chapter," and followed with additional full-length projects, including a self-titled album and "Permission" in 2023.

Songs such as "Let Me Live Again," "All My Love," and "Just the Way I Am" received strong support in dance circuits, and some of his tracks reached the Top 20 on Billboard dance charts. His music leaned into themes of resilience, sensuality, and emotional vulnerability, reflecting both his personal experiences and the expectations of a nightclub audience.

Ford performed at Pride events, charity fundraisers, and LGBTQ nightlife venues, cultivating a reputation as a charismatic live performer. For many fans, his music career revealed a more introspective and emotionally layered side than his adult film persona suggested.

Life in Palm Springs

In later years, Ford relocated to Palm Springs, California, a city known for its vibrant LGBTQ community. There, he worked as a fitness trainer at Steel Gym and remained active in local events. Friends and colleagues frequently described him as kind, generous, and optimistic, with a deep commitment to personal reinvention.

Even in his 60s, he maintained a disciplined fitness routine and continued engaging creatively, releasing new music and participating in interviews. His final album, "Permission," was released in October 2023, marking the culmination of more than two decades of artistic output.

Death

Colton Ford died on May 19, 2025, at age 62. He was found near a hiking trail in Palm Springs after being reported missing. The Riverside County Coroner later determined the cause of death to be acute MDMA intoxication, with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy listed as a contributing condition. His passing prompted tributes from across the adult entertainment, music, and LGBTQ communities.

A celebration of his life was held in Palm Springs in July 2025, drawing a large crowd of friends, fans, and collaborators. For many, Ford represented a rare example of someone who successfully reshaped his identity multiple times over the course of a public life.

Colton Ford's legacy spans adult film, independent television, Off-Broadway theater, and dance music. More than any single credit, it was his willingness to evolve, to begin again at 40, and to pursue creative expression across mediums that defined his career.