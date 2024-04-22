What Is Colin Morgan's Net Worth?

Colin Morgan is a Northern Irish actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Colin Morgan is one of Ireland's most promising actors, winning several awards to date. Morgan started out in stage productions, including an adaptation of DBC Pierre's "Vernon God Little" and Thomas Babe's "A Prayer For My Daughter" at London's Old Vic theater. Colin had a minor role on "The Catherine Tate Show" in 2007 and "Doctor Who" in 2008 before landing his most memorable role to date on the BBC series "Merlin," which aired from 2008 to 2012. Morgan has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "Parked" (2010), "Testament of Youth" (2014), "The Huntsman: Winter's War" (2016), "Benjamin" (2018), "Belfast" (2021), and "Dead Shot" (2023) and the television series "The Fall" (2014–2016), "Humans" (2015–2018), "The Living and the Dead" (2016), "We Hunt Together" (2022), "Mammals" (2022), and "The Killing Kind" (2023). In 2008, Colin was named a "Star of Tomorrow" by "Screen International."

Early Life

Colin Morgan was born on January 1, 1986, in Armagh, Northern Ireland. He is the son of decorator Bernadette Morgan and painter Bernard Morgan, who raised Colin and his older brother in a Roman Catholic household. In 1997, Morgan enrolled at Integrated College Dungannon, and he appeared in school productions such as "Bad Day at Black Frog Creek" and "Surgical Sensations at St. Senapods." In 2004, the Belfast Institute of Further and Higher Education awarded Colin a National Diploma in Performing Arts. In 2007, he graduated from Glasgow's Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. During Morgan's final year as an undergraduate, theatre director Rufus Norris discovered him, prompting Colin to leave school to star as Vernon God Little in the play of the same name at London's Young Vic Theatre. His award-nominated performance was assessed as part of his final grade. In 2010, Morgan was honored with Belfast Metropolitan College's Award of Distinction.

Career

Colin made his onscreen debut in a 2007 episode of "The Catherine Tate Show," and in 2008, he guest-starred on the popular series "Doctor Who." From 2008 to 2012, he starred in the title role on the BBC series "Merlin," which aired 65 episodes over five seasons and earned Morgan several awards and nominations. He also appeared in the docuseries "Merlin: Secrets and Magic" and the TV documentary "The Real Merlin and Arthur" in 2009. Colin's first film was 2010's "Parked," and he followed it with "Island" in 2011. In 2014, he appeared in the miniseries "Quirke" and the film "Testament of Youth" and began starring as Tom Anderson on "The Fall" alongside Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan. From 2015 to 2018, Morgan played Leo Elster on the science-fiction series "Humans," and in 2016, he starred as Nathan Appleby on the supernatural series "The Living and the Dead." Around this time, he also appeared in the films "Legend" (2015), "Waiting for You" (2017), "The Happy Prince" (2018), and "Benjamin" (2018), and he co-starred with Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, and Emily Blunt in 2016's "The Huntsman: Winter's War."

Colin guest-starred on "The Crown" in 2019, and in 2021, he appeared in the miniseries "Three Families." That year he also starred in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film "Belfast," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Film. Next, Morgan appeared in the films "Corsage" (2022), "Dead Shot" (2023), and "The Dead Don't Hurt" (2023). In 2022, he played Liam Gates on the British crime drama "We Hunt Together" and Jeff Wilson on Amazon Prime Video's "Mammals." In 2023, Colin starred as John Webster on the Paramount+ legal thriller "The Killing Kind."

Personal Life

Colin follows a vegetarian diet and is lactose intolerant. He is an advocate of ethical consumerism, and he enjoys yoga. Morgan is a critic of celebrity culture, telling "Hunger" magazine in 2014, "If I could change anything about the entertainment industry it would be the 'celebrity culture.' Something has been lost somewhere along the way with the craft of story-telling and I agree with Paul Newman when he said something along the lines of 'people don't shoot movies now, they shoot schedules, they shoot budgets.' There are of course exceptions but when the creativity is overshadowed by 'the business' I often feeling disappointed by that. We have some amazing film makers who are keeping the spirit of the craft alive and that's a hub of excitement I want to be in."

From 2009 to 2011, Colin served as an ambassador for "A Night Less Ordinary," which involved Arts Council England offering free theatre tickets to individuals under the age of 26. In 2010, he donated a painting from the web series "Colin & Bradley's Merlin Quest" to the BBC Children in Need auction, and it brought in £620. In late 2012, he took part in "24 Hour Musicals," which brought more than 30 actors, writers, directors, and composers together at the Old Vic Theatre to create four short musicals. The musicals were subsequently performed in front of over 1,000 audience members and raised £182,000 to go toward the work the Old Vic does with schools, the community, and emerging talent.

Awards and Nominations

In 2008, Morgan won a Variety Club Showbiz Award for Caron Keating Outstanding Newcomer for "Merlin" and a Whatsonstage.com Theatregoers' Choice Award nomination for London Newcomer of the Year for "Vernon God Little" and "All About My Mother." "Merlin" also earned him a Virgin Media TV Award for Best Actor (2012), a National Television Award for Drama Performance: Male (2013), and an SFX Award for Best Actor (2013) as well as nominations from the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards, Seoul International Drama Awards, and TV Quick Awards. In 2013, Colin won a Broadway World West End Award for Best Featured Actor in a New Production of a Play for "The Tempest," and in 2018, he received an "Evening Standard" Theatre Award nomination for Best Actor for "Translations." He earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "All My Sons" in 2020. In 2021, Colin and his "Belfast" co-stars won a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Acting Ensemble and earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.