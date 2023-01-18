Clifton Powell Net Worth:

What is Clifton Powell's Net Worth?

Clifton Powell is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Clifton Powell is probably best known for playing the role of Pinky in the 2000 comedy film, "Next Friday", and its 2002 sequel, "Friday After Next." Other Clifton Powell films include "Ray," "Selma, Lord, Selma," "Dead Presidents" and "Rush Hour."

also starred in the Indie thriller "Chain Letter" and in the 1993 movie "Menace II Society." He has also provided voice over work in 2004's "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas", appeared in the Ray Charles bio pic "Ray", and in the 2007 Eddie Murphy film "Norbit".

Early Life

Clifton Powell was born on March 16, 1956 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Mayfair Mansions in the northeastern part of the city. He attended high school at the Duke Ellington School of Arts.

Career

Powell began his acting career in the 1980s. He appeared in the television film, "Ephraim McDowell's Kentucky Ride," in 1981. In 1984, he appeared in "Alphabet City." He didn't work much over the next few years but his acting career picked up in the 1990s. Some of the films he appeared in during the 1990s include "House Party," "Heat Wave," "Deep Cover," "Conflict of Interest," "Nowhere to Hide," "Dead Presidents," "Riot," and "Buffalo Soldiers."

By the end of the 1990s, he began booking more prominent roles in films like "Phantoms," "Caught Up," "Rush Hour," "Why Do Fools Fall in Love," "Safe House," and "The Breaks." In 2000, he booked a major role in "Next Friday." He reprised his role in the sequel film "Friday After Next, Woman Thou Art Loosed" in 2002. He then played a prominent role in the film "Ray" in 2004. For his work in that film, he received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. He then played the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1999 film, "Selma, Lord, Selma."

He continued his work on the big screen and in television films throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Some of these films include "Hot Boyz," "Civil Brand," "Love Chronicles," "Never Die Alone," Knights of the South Bronx," "Jada," "Steppin: The Movie," "Trapped: Haitian Nights," and "The Undershepherd," among many others. While he sometimes plays lead character roles, Powell has become most well-known as a strong supporting actor.

Powell's work in television over the course of his career has also been extensive. He began appearing in television episodes in the 1990s. Some of his early work includes appearances in "Cop Rock," "Gabriel's Fire," "Matlock," "Martin," and "Equal Justice." From 1992 to 1994, he had a role in the recurring cast on the show "Roc." He also appeared in "Murder She Wrote," "NYPD Blue," and "South Central." In 1999, he booked a main cast role in the series "Ryan Caulfield: Year One."

His television career continued into the 2000s. He appeared on series like "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Moesha," "The Practice," "House," "Eve," and "Cold Case." He was a recurring cast member in "Army Wives" from 2009 to 2010. He also appeared in "Murder in the First," "Black Jesus," and "Mann & Wife." From 2016 until 2022, he played the character of Rex Fisher on the series "Saints & Sinners."

Personal Life

Powell has not been very open about his personal life. However, it is confirmed that he is married to a woman, Kimberly. Together they had two children – Mary and Clifton Jr. He has been able to work with his son on some creative projects as his son, as his son has found work as a writer and director in Hollywood. News outlets also reported that in 2022 his son, Clifton Jr., was dating Sasha Obama, daughter of former president, Barack Obama.

Powell also experienced some potential legal trouble in 2011 when a Louisiana woman, Kiayante Myers, accused Powell of raping her in a hotel room. She filed a complaint in federal court after the police were unable to proceed with the case due to lack of evidence. In 2017, a federal judge found him to be innocent and the case was dismissed.