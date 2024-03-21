What is Clémence Poésy's Net Worth?

Clémence Poésy is a French actress and fashion model who has a net worth of $6 million. Clémence Poésy began acting on stage as a child. She became known to international audiences for her role as Fleur Delacour in the "Harry Potter" film series, as well as for roles in such films as "In Bruges" and "127 Hours." Poésy has also acted in many television series, including "War and Peace," "Birdsong," "The Tunnel," "Genius," and "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."

Early Life and Education

Clémence Poésy was born as Clémence Guichard on October 30, 1982 in the Parisian suburb L'Haÿ-les-Roses. She is the daughter of actor and writer Étienne Guichard, and she has a younger sister named Maëlle who also became an actress. Poésy was educated at the bilingual alternative school La Source, and then at the Conservatoire National Supérieur d'Art Dramatique, where she studied drama. She went on to attend the Atelier International de Blanche Salant et Paul Weaver and Paris Nanterre University.

Film Career

Poésy made her feature film debut in the 2003 French comedy "Welcome to the Roses." The next year, she starred as the titular character in the German drama "Olga's Summer." Poésy achieved international recognition in 2005 when she made her debut as Fleur Delacour in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the fourth film in the "Harry Potter" series. She would later reprise her role in the final two films of the series in 2010 and 2011. Meanwhile, Poésy appeared in some other English-language films, including "In Bruges," "Heartless," "127 Hours," and "Lullaby for Pi." She also gave an acclaimed performance in the French film "Le Grand Meaulnes," based on the classic novel of the same name.

In 2011, Poésy starred as Jeanne d'Arc in the French historical film "The Silence of Joan." Two years later, she starred opposite Michael Caine in "Mr. Morgan's Last Love," based on the novel "La Douceur Assassine" by Françoise Dorner. Poésy's subsequent credits included the political thriller "The Great Game," the thriller "The Ones Below," the drama "7 Minutes," and the dramedy "Two is a Family," a remake of the Mexican film "Instructions Not Included." In 2017, Poésy appeared in Stanley Tucci's film "Final Portrait." Her other credits have included the biographical drama "Resistance," Christopher Nolan's science-fiction action thriller "Tenet," and the British drama "The Last Rifleman."

Television Career

Poésy began acting on French television at the end of the 1990s. She had her first English-speaking role in the 2004 BBC miniseries "Gunpowder, Treason & Plot," in which she portrayed Mary, Queen of Scots. The year after that, Poésy appeared in the NBC miniseries "Revelations." Returning to French television in 2006, she appeared in the TV movie "Les Amants du Flore." Poésy subsequently played Natasha Rostova in the 2007 miniseries adaptation of "War and Peace." In 2010, she played Chuck Bass's French girlfriend Eva Coupeau in the fourth season of the teen drama series "Gossip Girl." Two years later, Poésy starred in the two-part BBC adaptation of the war novel "Birdsong" and played the Queen in the first episode of the BBC series "The Hollow Crown."

From 2013 to 2018, Poésy starred in the crime drama series "The Tunnel," based on the Nordic series "The Bridge." She played Elise Wassermann, a French police detective working to find a serial killer alongside British police detective Karl Roebuck, played by Stephan Dillane. After that, Poésy starred in the second season of the biographical anthology series "Genius," portraying French painter Françoise Gilot. Her next role was in the French series "In Therapy," which premiered in 2021. The following year, Poésy was in the Apple TV+ miniseries "The Essex Serpent," based on the gothic romance novel by Sarah Perry. In 2023, Poésy starred as headstrong nun Isabelle Carriere in the AMC series "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," a spinoff of "The Walking Dead."

Stage Career

Poésy began acting on stage as a child in 1993, appearing in "Le dragon." Throughout the rest of the decade, she appeared in "Mai 45 Mai 95" and "Picasso 970." In 2003, Poésy acted in a production of "Tartuffe." After taking a break from the stage, she made her Broadway debut in a limited engagement of "Cyrano de Bergerac" in 2012.

Modeling Career

As a fashion model, Poésy has graced the covers of such international magazines as i-D, Jalouse, Nylon, and Yen. She has also been a spokesmodel for Chloé fragrance and the Dutch designer clothing company G-Star Raw.

Personal Life

Poésy has three children, although she has not disclosed the identity of the father or fathers. She splits her time between homes in Paris and London.