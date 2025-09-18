What is Cle Shaheed Sloan's net worth?

Cle Shaheed Sloan is an American actor, filmmaker, and activist who has a net worth of $150 thousand. Cle Shaheed Sloan has built a multifaceted career at the intersection of Hollywood and community advocacy. Known both for his work on screen and for his efforts to reform gang culture in Los Angeles, Sloan has carved out a unique path as someone who transformed his own experiences into art and activism. His appearances in films like "Training Day" and "End of Watch," as well as his acclaimed documentary "Bastards of the Party," highlight his dual identity as both performer and storyteller. Beyond entertainment, Sloan is widely respected for his community work aimed at reducing gang violence and creating opportunities for young people in Los Angeles.

Early Life

Cle Shaheed Sloan was born on May 22, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in South Central, he became involved with the Athens Park Bloods during his youth, an affiliation that would later shape much of his life's work. His early experiences in gangs exposed him to both the dangers of street life and the systemic issues facing inner-city communities. Over time, Sloan began seeking ways to break the cycle of violence, and he found an outlet in film and storytelling.

Film Career

Sloan's entry into Hollywood began behind the camera. He worked as a technical advisor and consultant on films dealing with gang culture, bringing authenticity to projects that sought to portray Los Angeles street life realistically. His expertise quickly made him a valuable figure in Hollywood productions.

He transitioned into acting with roles in films such as "Training Day" (2001), where he appeared alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. He went on to play parts in movies like "Tears of the Sun" (2003), "Brooklyn's Finest" (2009), and "End of Watch" (2012). Sloan also had recurring appearances in television series, including "Southland" and "The Shield," where his presence added credibility to gritty portrayals of crime and policing.

"Bastards of the Party"

In 2005, Sloan made his directorial debut with the documentary "Bastards of the Party," produced by Antoine Fuqua. The film traced the history of gangs in Los Angeles, linking their emergence to the breakdown of the civil rights and Black Panther movements. Through a mix of historical research, personal reflection, and firsthand accounts, Sloan highlighted how systemic inequality, racism, and disinvestment in Black communities gave rise to the conditions that fueled gang violence.

The documentary received critical acclaim for its raw honesty and nuanced perspective, positioning Sloan as both an artist and activist committed to addressing difficult truths about urban America.

Activism and Community Work

Beyond his film work, Sloan has dedicated much of his life to activism. He has worked extensively to reduce gang violence in Los Angeles, mediating conflicts and creating opportunities for dialogue between rival groups. His firsthand credibility as a former gang member has allowed him to serve as a bridge between communities and institutions seeking reform.

Sloan has spoken publicly about the importance of offering young people alternatives to gang life, focusing on education, employment, and mentorship. His efforts have extended into both grassroots organizations and media platforms, using his voice to shed light on the broader social issues behind street violence.

2015 Suge Knight Incident

On January 29, 2015, Sloan was involved in a highly publicized confrontation with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight in Compton, California. During the altercation, Knight struck Sloan and another man, Terry Carter, with his truck in a fast-food parking lot. Sloan was seriously injured, while Carter was killed. Knight later claimed he acted in self-defense, but the incident led to his arrest and eventual conviction for voluntary manslaughter.

Sloan testified about the events but expressed reluctance to identify Knight directly as his attacker, citing personal and community pressures. Despite his own injuries, Sloan's testimony highlighted the complicated dynamics of loyalty, fear, and justice within communities affected by violence. The case drew national attention, not only because of Knight's notoriety but also because it underscored the lingering tensions between the entertainment industry and street culture in Los Angeles.

Later Work and Legacy

In recent years, Sloan has continued to act in films and television while also pursuing projects as a director and consultant. His life story, marked by both tragedy and transformation, reflects the challenges of breaking free from cycles of violence while still confronting their consequences.

Cle Shaheed Sloan's legacy lies in his ability to merge entertainment with advocacy. Through his acting roles, his impactful documentary, his activism, and his resilience after the 2015 incident, he has become a prominent voice for change in Los Angeles. His journey continues to inspire those who seek to turn adversity into a force for transformation.