Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jan 5, 1959 (64 years old) Place of Birth: Urbana Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.918 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Businessperson, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Clancy Brown's Net Worth

What is Clancy Brown's Net Worth?

Clancy Brown is an actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Clancy Brown has appeared in numerous films and television series since the 1980s. Among his film credits are "Bad Boys," "Highlander," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Starship Troopers," while his television credits include "Carnivàle," "Billions," and "Dexter: New Blood." Brown has also done extensive voice acting, with some of his most notable roles being Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe and Mr. Krabs in the "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise.

Early Life and Education

Clancy Brown III was born on January 5, 1959 in Urbana, Ohio. His mother Joyce was a composer, conductor, and concert pianist, while his father Clarence Jr. was a newspaper publisher at the family-owned Brown Publishing Company. He had an older sister named Beth who passed away in 1964. As a youth, Brown attended St. Albans School in Washington, DC. He then went to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Live-action Film Career

Brown had his first major role on the big screen in the 1983 crime drama "Bad Boys," in which he played 'Viking' Lofgren. The following year, he played 'Rawhide' in the science-fiction film "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension." In 1985, Brown appeared in "Thunder Alley" and "The Bride." He had one of his most memorable roles the next year, playing the villainous Kurgan in the fantasy adventure film "Highlander." Brown's subsequent credits during the decade were "Extreme Prejudice," "Shoot to Kill," "Moonwalker," and "Season of Fear." Kicking off the 1990s, he appeared in "Blue Steel" and "Waiting for the Light." Brown followed those with "Ambition," "Past Midnight," and "Pet Sematary Two." In 1994, he played the tyrannical Captain Byron Hadley in the prison drama "The Shawshank Redemption." Brown went on to appear in "Dead Man Walking," "Female Perversions," "Starship Troopers," "Flubber," and "The Hurricane."

In the 00s, Brown's credits included "Chump Change," "The Laramie Project," "The Guardian," "Pathfinder," "The Burrowers," and "The Informant!" Commencing the 2010s, he played Alan Smith in the remake of "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Brown was subsequently in "Cowboys & Aliens," "John Dies at the End," "At Any Price," and "Hellbenders." He had a big year on film in 2013, appearing in five titles: "Sparks," "Water & Power," "Nothing Left to Fear," "Homefront," and "The Trials of Cate McCall." Brown's credits in 2014 were "Just Before I Go," "When the Game Stands Tall," and "99 Homes." Over the remainder of the decade, he appeared in such films as "Hail, Caesar!," "Stronger," "Chappaquiddick," "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," and "The Mortuary Collection." Brown's credits in the 2020s include "Promising Young Woman," "Last Looks," "John Wick: Chapter 4," and "Dumb Money."

Live-action Television Career

In 1983, the same year he made his major motion picture debut, Brown appeared on television for the first time in an episode of "The Dukes of Hazzard." He next showed up on television in 1987 with roles in three made-for-TV movies, including HBO's "The Man Who Broke 1,000 Chains." Brown appeared in several more television films in the 1990s, including "Cast a Deadly Spell," "Last Light," and "Vendetta." He also starred as John Danziger on the short-lived NBC science-fiction series "Earth 2," and played Dr. Ellis West in seven episodes of "ER." Kicking off the new millennium, Brown appeared on the legal drama series "The Practice" and in the television films "Yesterday's Children," "Boss of Bosses," and "Snow White: The Fairest of Them All." In 2002, he had a main role on the short-lived Bravo series "Breaking News." After that, from 2003 to 2005, Brown starred as the sinister Brother Justin Crowe on the HBO series "Carnivàle." He subsequently had guest roles on "Lost," "The Riches," and "Law & Order."

In 2010, Brown had a main role on the short-lived ABC legal drama series "The Deep End"; he also appeared in episodes of "Leverage" and "Medium." Later, from 2013 to 2016, he played the recurring role of Sheriff August Corbin on the Fox series "Sleepy Hollow." During that time, Brown had guest roles on "The Flash," "Chicago P.D.," and "Daredevil." In 2018, he began two recurring roles: Mr. Crosby on "The Goldbergs" and Waylon 'Jock' Jeffcoat on "Billions." The following year, Brown reprised his role as Mr. Crosby on "Schooled," and began playing Ed Sawyer on "Emergence." He also appeared in episodes of "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian." Brown had his next main role from 2021 to 2022, playing Kurt Caldwell on "Dexter: New Blood." His subsequent credits include episodes of "Ahsoka" and "Gen V."

Voice Acting

Brown has had a prolific career as a voice actor in films, television series, and video games. He is known for frequently voicing antagonistic characters, most notably Lex Luthor from "Superman" and other DC Animated Universe projects. Brown has voiced such additional DC villains as Mr. Freeze, Bane, and Trident. He has also voiced various Marvel Comics antagonists, including Rhino, Mr. Sinister, Taskmaster, and Surtur. Among Brown's notable villainous characters in video games are Baron Praxis, from "Jak II"; Doctor Neo Cortex from the "Crash Bandicoot" series; Hades in "God of War III"; and Lt. Anderson in "Detroit: Become Human."

Beyond the DC and Marvel Comics franchises, Brown has lent his voice to such animated series as "Gargoyles," "Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm," "The Mighty Ducks," "The New Adventures of Zorro," "Jackie Chan Adventures," "Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce," and "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia," among numerous others. One of his longest-running and most popular roles has been as Mr. Krabs in the "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise, a character he has been voicing since 1999.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 1993, Brown married Jeanne Johnson. Together, they have two children named Rose and James.

In 2002 Clancy and Jeanne paid $1.2 million for a home in Studio City, California. Today this home is worth around $3.5 or $4 million.