Christy Carlson Romano Net Worth

What is Christy Carlson Romano's net worth?

Christy Carlson Romano is an Emmy-nominated American actress and singer who has a net worth of $250 thousand. Christy Carlson Romano is best known for starring in the shows "Even Stevens" and for voicing the title character on the animated show "Kim Possible."

Early Life

Christy Carlson Romano was born in Milford, Connecticut, on March 20, 1984. She is the youngest of four children born to Anthony and Sharon Romano. She grew up in a Catholic household. She was interested in acting, singing, and dancing from a young age. At the age of six, she was cast in several national tours of Broadway shows like "Annie," "The Will Rogers Follies," and "The Sound of Music."

Finances

In August 2021, Christy uploaded a video to YouTube titled "How I Lost All My Money" in which she detailed the various ways in which she… well… lost all of her money. In the video Christy describes how her lifestyle leveled up as she became famous. She supported some family members financially including helping out with her parents' mortgage payments. She leased a G-Wagon Mercedes. She bought a family member's Corvette. She had an expensive shopping habit. In the video she describes earning $1 million when she was 21 thanks to a record deal, book deal and other acting jobs. Unfortunately in that same year she spent $1 million. She ended the video saying "I am not a millionaire in any way, shape or form."

Career

Romano made her feature film debut in 1996 when she appeared in the Woody Allen film "Everyone Says I Love You." She also appeared in the film "Henry Fool" in 1997. She made her Broadway debut in New York as Mary Phagan in the musical "Parade" by Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown. In 2000, she appeared in the film "Looking for an Echo."

In 2000, Romano landed what would become one of her most well-known roles in the Disney Channel original series "Even Stevens." She played one of the starring characters, Ren Stevens, the older sister of the main character Louis Stevens, played by actor Shia LaBeouf. The series remained on air from June of 2000 to June of 2003 with 65 total episodes. In 2003, the feature length Disney Channel Original Movie based on the series, "The Even Stevens Movie," premiered on June 13 and serves as the finale of the series. The show was cancelled only because it had reached the 65 episode limit that was imposed by the Disney Channel on all series at the time.

While in "Even Stevens," Romano also appeared in three Disney Channel projects. She had a starring role in "Cadet Kelly" opposite Hillary Duff. She also began voicing the character of Kim Possible in the popular animated series, "Kim Possible." For her voice work on the show, Romano received a Daytime Emmy nomination. She would continue voicing the character from the beginning of the show in 2002 until it ended in 2007. During its time on air, Romano also voiced Kim in the films "Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time" and "Kim Possible: So the Drama" in 2003 and 2005.

While on both "Even Stevens" and "Kim Possible," Romano displayed her singing ability. She first sang on an episodes of "Even Stevens" and then later recorded songs as part of the soundtrack to "Kim Possible," as well as some other Disney projects. In 2004, Walt Disney Records released her debut album, "Greatest Disney TV & Film Hit." She later signed a record deal with Jason Flom at Atlantic Records but Flom was fired before Romano released her first album and her record deal was not honored by the label.

In February of 2004, Romano began a 31-week run as Belle on Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway. She was the youngest actress to portray the character on Broadway. She later reprised the role in Atlanta's 2005 Fox Theatre production of the same show. In September of 2008, she joined the Broadway company of "Avenue Q" as Kate Monster. She also starred as Michelle in the off-Broadway show "White's Lies" in 2010.

Considering her experience voice acting, Romano also worked as a narrator for a number of audiobooks. These include "Pop Princess," "The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer," "Beautiful Blue World," "To Catch A Killer," "Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits," "Kaleidoscope Hearts," and "Adventures of Owl Series." In August of 2006, she also published her own novel, "Grace's Turn," and narrated the associated audiobook. The book received accolades by the New York Public Library and was named its 2007 Teenage Book of the Year.

Since her Disney days, Romano has remained involved in acting. She has appeared in other films like "Deadly Daycare," "The Girl in the Photographs," "Loosies, " and "Christmas with the Andersons." In March of 2016, she directed her first feature film called "Christmas All Over Again" which was released by Lionsgate. She also appeared in the live action "Kim Possible" television movie as pop star Poppy Blue in February of 2019. Additionally, she started her own YouTube show called "Christy's Kitchen Throwback" in which she cooks recipes with former child actors and Disney stars as guest hosts. She also hosted the cooking show "Bucket List Bistro" on Fox in 2020.

Most recently, Romano has begun hosting a podcast with "Kim Possible" co-star Will Friedle called "I Hear Voices."

Personal Life

Romano suffered from a number of mental health issues throughout her teens. After "Even Stevens" ended, she struggled with depression, self-harm, and alcohol abuse. She eventually sought help in her early twenties and was able to recover. Due to her early career, Romano delayed attended college but later attended Barnard College and received her degree in Film Studies.

Romano met writer and producer Brendan Rooney in February of 2011 while she was attended Barnard. They got engaged in November of that year and remained engaged for two years before marrying on December 31, 2013 in Banff, Alberta. In June of 2016, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, who was born in December. In August of 2018, Romano announced to "People" magazine that they were expecting a second child, a girl. Their second child was born in February of 2019.