Christopher Mintz-Plasse Net Worth: Christopher Mintz-Plasse is an American actor who has a net worth of $12 million. Christopher Mintz-Plasse has earned his net worth by acting in films such as Superbad, Role Models, Year One, and Kick-Ass. Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1989, Christopher Mintz-Plasse rose to fame as "McLovin'" in the 2007 hit comedy "Superbad".

It was Mintz-Plasse's first film appearance, and one that earned him a nomination at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Breakthrough Performance. Since he was 17 during film, his mother was on set during his brief sex scene. The fast-rising star went on to co-star alongside Paul Rudd in "Role Models" one year later and "Year One" the year after that. He landed a role voicing a character in the Oscar-nominated animated film "How to Train Your Dragon" in 2010. Mintz-Plasse was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for his performance in "Kick-Ass" the same year. Other TV and film credits include "Fright Night", "Marmaduke", "Pitch Perfect", "Kick-Ass 2", "Neighbors", "How to Train Your Dragon 2", and "This Is the End". Mintz-Plasse is part of the rock band The Young Rapscallions, and he is credited on two 2010 music videos, including Kid Cudi's "Erase Me" that features Kanye West. He is the writer of the 2011 short comedy film "You're So Hot with Chris Mintz-Plasse and Dave Franco".