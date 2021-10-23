Christopher McDonald Net Worth:

splits: 8

What Is Christopher McDonald's Net Worth?

Christopher McDonald is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. McDonald is known for playing memorable characters such as Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore" (1996), Tappy Tibbons in "Requiem for a Dream" (2000), and Mel Allen in "61*" (2001).

Christopher has more than 200 acting credits to his name, including the films "Thelma & Louise" (1991), "Grumpy Old Men" (1993), "Leave It to Beaver" (1997), "Dirty Work" (1998), and "The House Bunny" (2008) and the television series "Walter & Emily" (1991–1992), "Good Advice" (1993–1994), "Veronica's Closet" (1997–1999), "Boardwalk Empire" (2010–2012), "The Good Wife" (2015–2016), and "Ballers" (2016–2019). He starred as Rex Weller on the CBS series "Family Law" (1999–2002) and Thomas "Tommy" Jefferson on NBC's "Harry's Law" (2011–2012), and he portrayed Joe DiMaggio in the ESPN miniseries "The Bronx Is Burning" (2007).

McDonald has also lent his voice to the animated projects "The Iron Giant" (1999), "Superman: The Animated Series" (1996), "Batman Beyond" (2000), "Justice League Unlimited" (2004), "Kim Possible" (2004; 2007), "Ben 10: Ultimate Alien" (2010; 2012), "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness" (2012), "Beware the Batman" (2014), and "Costume Quest" (2019). He made his Broadway debut in 1996 as Billy Flynn in "Chicago," then he appeared in Broadway productions of "Lucky Guy" (2013) and "The Front Page" (2016).

Early Life

Christopher McDonald was born on February 15, 1955, in New York City. His mother, Patricia, was a real estate agent and nursing professor, and his father, James, was a high school principal. Christopher grew up in a Catholic household in Romulus, New York, with six siblings, and he attended Hobart College, where he joined the Kappa Alpha Society and played soccer and football. McDonald also studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and Stella Adler Acting Conservatory. Christopher lost a parent and two siblings, including brother Daniel, to cancer. Daniel was an actor and singer who earned a Tony nomination for his performance in a 1997 production of "Steel Pier."

Career

McDonald's television debut came in the 1978 TV movie "Getting Married," and his first feature film was 1980's "The Hearse." In 1982, he played 'Goose' McKenzie in "Grease 2" and guest-starred on "Cheers," then he appeared in the 1984 films "Where the Boys Are '84," "Breakin'," and "Chattanooga Choo Choo." Christopher guest-starred on "Knight Rider" (1985), "It's a Living" (1985), "The Twilight Zone" (1986), "Matlock" (1986; 1989), and "Our House" (1987) and appeared in the TV movies "Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion" (1987) and "An Eight Is Enough Wedding" (1989) and the films "The Boys Next Door" (1985), "Outrageous Fortune" (1987), "Cool Blue" (1988), "Paramedics" (1988), and "Chances Are" (1989). In 1991, he played Darryl Dickinson in "Thelma & Louise" and began starring as Matt Collins on the NBC sitcom "Walter & Emily," which ran for 13 episodes. McDonald appeared in six films in 1993, including "Benefit of the Doubt," "Conflict of Interest," "Fatal Instinct," and "Grumpy Old Men," and from 1993 to 1994, he played Joey DeRuzza on the CBS series "Good Advice." In 1994, he starred in the TV movies "Another Midnight Run," "Midnight Runaround," and "Midnight Run for Your Life" as Jack Walsh, a role that was originally played by Robert De Niro in the 1988 film "Midnight Run." Christopher then appeared in the 1995 TV movie "The Tuskegee Airmen" and the films "Fair Game" (1995), "Unforgettable" (1996), "Celtic Pride" (1996), "House Arrest" (1996), and "Flubber" (1997).

McDonald co-starred with Adam Sandler in the 1996 golf comedy "Happy Gilmore" and portrayed Ward Cleaver in the 1997 film adaptation of "Leave It to Beaver," and he had a recurring role as Bryce Anderson on NBC's "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 1999. In 1998, he co-starred with Norm Macdonald and Artie Lang in the Bob Saget-directed comedy "Dirty Work," and he appeared in the horror film "The Faculty." From 1999 to 2002, he starred as Rex Weller on "Family Law," which aired 68 episodes over three seasons, and he co-starred with Molly Shannon on the Fox sitcom "Cracking Up" in 2004. Christopher appeared in the films "The Perfect Storm" (2000), "The Man Who Wasn't There" (2001), "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams" (2002), "Grind" (2003), "Rumor Has It…" (2005), "Funny Money" (2006), and "Kickin' It Old Skool" (2007), and he portrayed Jefferson Davis "Boss" Hogg in the 2007 TV movie "The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning." He guest-starred on "Medium" (2007), "The Sopranos" (2007), "Psych" (2008), "Law & Order" (2009), "Numbers" (2009), and "Stargate Universe" (2009–2010), and he appeared in the films "Mad Money" (2008), "Superhero Movie" (2008), "An American Carol" (2008), "Fanboys" (2009), "Deep in the Valley" (2009), and "Middle Men" (2009).

From 2010 to 2012, McDonald had a recurring role as Harry M. Daugherty on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire," and he played Thomas "Tommy" Jefferson on "Harry's Law" from 2011 to 2012. He appeared in the films "Barry Munday" (2010), "The Best and the Brightest" (2010), "The Collection" (2012), "Not Fade Away" (2012), "About Last Night" (2014), "Believe Me" (2014), "Don't Worry Baby" (2015), and "The Squeeze" (2015), and from 2015 to 2016, he played Judge Don Schakowsky on seven episodes of the CBS series "The Good Wife." From 2016 to 2019, Christopher had a recurring role as the Dallas Cowboys Owner on HBO's "Ballers," and he played Cal Surf on the YouTube/Facebook Watch series "The Real Bros of Simi Valley" from 2018 to 2020. He appeared in the films "The Crash" (2017), "Once Upon a Time in Venice" (2017), "Deep Murder" (2018), "Backtrace" (2018), "The Stand at Paxton County" (2020), "We Can Be Heroes" (2020), and "Land of Dreams" (2021), and he guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2017), "Great News" (2017), "Superior Donuts" (2018), "Living Biblically" (2018), and "Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy" (2018). Christopher played Coach Dixon on nine episodes of the Netflix series "Mr. Iglesias" in 2019, and in 2021, he appeared on "Search Party," "Hacks," and "Impeachment: American Crime Story." In May 2021, it was announced that McDonald had been cast in the Disney+ miniseries "Secret Invasion," which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Personal Life

Christopher married Lupe Gidley on November 7, 1992. The couple has four children: son Jackson (born 1990) and daughters Hannah (born 1993), Rosie (born 1996), and Ava (born 2001). McDonald was previously engaged to actress Geena Davis and later played her husband in "Thelma & Louise." Christopher is a Buffalo Bills fan, and he's friends with Jim Kelly, who served as the team's quarterback from 1986 to 1996. Due to his family's history with cancer, McDonald is a supporter of the Make a Wish foundation and other charities that are dedicated to cancer research.