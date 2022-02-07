Christine Taylor Net Worth:

What is Christine Taylor's Net Worth?

Christine Taylor is an American actress and comedian who has a net worth of $50 million. Taylor is known for early roles in films like "The Brady Bunch Movie," "A Very Brady Sequel," "The Wedding Singer," and "The Craft." In the modern era, she has frequently collaborated with her ex-husband Ben Stiller in movies like "Zoolander" and "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." In terms of television work, she is known for her recurring role in "Arrested Development."

Early Life

Christine Taylor Stiller was born on July 30th of 1971 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was raised in Wescosville alongside one brother in a Roman Catholic family. Her mother was a homemaker, while her father owned and operated a security company.

Career

Christine began her career at the age of 18, playing a lifeguard named Melody in the Nickelodeon series "Hey Dude." She continued to play this role into the early 90s. In the mid-90s, she booked various film roles in movies like "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "A Very Brady Sequel." She followed up with a number of guest appearances on "Ellen" before booking the lead role in the show "Party Girl." During this period, she continued to appear in shows like "Seinfeld" and "Friends." In 1996, Taylor returned to film with a central role in the movie "The Craft." Two years later, she booked a supporting role in the movie "The Wedding Singer." By 2001, she was starring alongside her husband in the massively successful movie "Zoolander."

In 2005, Taylor began guest starring in "Arrested Development." During this period, she also booked guest starring roles in shows like "My Name is Earl." In 2007, she returned to film, joining Mandy Moore in two films: "Dedication" and "License to Wed." Christine then kicked off 2010 with a guest starring role in the series "Hannah Montana Forever" before booking a starring rolein the Hallmark Christmas movie "Farewell Mr. Kringle." Over the next few years, she booked more guest roles in "Arrested Development" and "Elementary" before landing a recurring role in the sitcom "Search Party." In 2021, she joined the cast of the Apply TV+ series "High Desert."

Relationships

Christine was known years ago for dating Neil Patrick Harris, who eventually broke up with her after realizing that he was gay. In 2000, she married Ben Stiller, and the pair collaborated on many projects during their relationship. After 17 years, the pair separated in 2017. During their relationship, they had two children together. In 2020, the couple appeared together at the Emmys, suggesting that they had reconciled.

Real Estate

In 2016, during the last year of their marriage, Ben and Christine paid $15.3 million for a condo in New York City's West Village. They sold their former NYC condo in 2013 for $9 million. That's actually $1 million LESS than what they paid for the unit back in 2008. In 2011, they sold their longtime LA residence for $7.3 million to Jason Statham, who then sold the home two years later for $9.2 million to "Big Bang" star Johnny Galecki. This particular residence features 10 bedrooms, and they originally purchased it for just $1.825 million in 1999.

According to property records, the family still co-owns a 14-acre blufftop property in Hawaii, which they bought in 2002 for $8.5 million – although it's not clear how this property was divided post-divorce. In addition, the family owns a 33-acre property in Chappaqua, New York which they bought in 2010 for $10 million – although once again, it's not clear who maintained ownership of this property after Taylor and Stiller's divorce.