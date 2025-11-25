Christine Ebersole Net Worth

What Is Christine Ebersole's Net Worth?

Christine Ebersole is an American actress, comedian, and singer who has a net worth of $800 thousand. Christine Ebersole is probably best known for being a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (1981–1982) and for her Tony-winning performances in the Broadway musicals "42nd Street" (2001) and "Grey Gardens" (2007). She was also nominated for the play "Dinner at Eight" (2003) and the musical "War Paint" (2017). Ebersole has played Lily Darnell on "Ryan's Hope" (1980), Kit Cavanaugh on "The Cavanaughs" (1986–1989), Rachel Gunn on "Rachel Gunn, R.N." (1992), Ms. Newberg on "Royal Pains" (2009–2016), Carol Walsh on "Sullivan & Son" (2012–2014), and Dorothy "Dottie" Wheeler on "Bob Hearts Abishola" (2019–2024). She has more than 80 acting credits to her name, including the films "Tootsie" (1982), "Amadeus" (1984), "Ghost Dad" (1990), "My Girl 2" (1994), "Richie Rich" (1994), "Black Sheep" (1996), "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013), and "Licorice Pizza" (2021) and the television series "Valerie" (1986), "Related" (2005–2006), "Retired at 35" (2011), "American Horror Story: Coven" (2013), and "Madam Secretary" (2015–2018). In 1984, Christine earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Maxie McDermott on the soap opera "One Life to Live."

Early Life

Christine Ebersole was born on February 21, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois. She is the daughter of Bob and Marian Ebersole, and her father served as the president of a Milwaukee steel company. Christine has Irish and Swiss-German heritage. She attended New Trier High School, then she graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, in 1975. Ebersole also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Career

Ebersole made her Broadway debut in a 1975 production of "Angel Street," and she first appeared on television on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope." She played Pearl Miller in a 1977 episode, then she starred as Lily Darnell in 11 episodes in 1980. From 1981 to 1982, Christine was a cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," and she co-anchored "Weekend Update" with Brian Doyle-Murray. Ebersole's first film was 1982's "Tootsie," which starred Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman, and Charles Durning. The film grossed $241 million against a $22 million budget and earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. In 1998, "Tootsie" was preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Christine's next film, "Amadeus," was preserved in the National Film Registry in 2019. "Amadeus" brought in $90 million at the box office, and it won an Academy Award for Best Picture and a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. From 1983 to 1985, Ebersole played Maxie McDermott on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live," earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance. She appeared in the film "Thief of Hearts" in 1984, and in 1986, she had a recurring role as Barbara Goodwin on the NBC sitcom "Valerie." From 1986 to 1989, Christine starred as Kit Cavanaugh on the CBS sitcom "The Cavanaughs." In 1988, she appeared in the science-fiction film "Mac and Me."

In the '90s, Ebersole guest-starred on "American Dreamer" (1990), "Murphy Brown" (1990), "Empty Nest" (1991), "Ally McBeal" (1998), and "Just Shoot Me!" (1998), played the title role on the Fox sitcom "Rachel Gunn, R.N." (1992), and starred in the TV movies "Dying to Love You" (1993), "Gypsy" (1993), "An Unexpected Family" (1996), "An Unexpected Life" (1998), and "Double Platinum" (1999). She appeared in the films "Ghost Dad" (1990), "Dead Again" (1991), "Folks!" (1992), "The Lounge People" (1992), "My Girl 2" (1994), "Richie Rich" (1994), "Pie in the Sky" (1996), "'Til There Was You" (1997), "My Favorite Martian" (1999), and "True Crime" (1999), and she played Governor Evelyn Tracy in 1996's "Black Sheep" alongside fellow "Saturday Night Live" alums Chris Farley and David Spade. Christine began the 2000's with a role in the TV movie "Mary and Rhoda," then she guest-starred on "Will & Grace" (2001), "Crossing Jordan" (2004), "Cashmere Mafia" (2008), "Boston Legal" (2008), "Lipstick Jungle" (2008), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2008), and "Samantha Who?" (2009). She also had recurring roles as Renée on The WB's "Related" (2005–2006) and Ms. Newberg on the USA Network's "Royal Pains" (2009–2016).

Ebersole appeared in the films "Confessions of a Shopaholic" (2009), "The Big Wedding" (2013), "Emoticon ;)" (2013), "Driveways" (2019), and "Licorice Pizza" (2021), and she played the mother of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort in the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street," which grossed $407 million at the box office and received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Christine guest-starred on "Ugly Betty" (2010), "American Horror Story: Coven" (2013), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015), "Search Party" (2016), "Pose" (2018), "The Kominsky Method" (2021), and "Accused" (2024), and she had recurring roles as Susan on the TV Land sitcom "Retired at 35" (2011), First Lady Lydia Dalton on the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary" (2015–2018), and Lena Janko on the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" (2018–2019). She played Carol Walsh on the TBS series "Sullivan & Son" from 2012 to 2014 and Dorothy "Dottie" Wheeler on the CBS sitcom "Bob Hearts Abishola" from 2019 to 2024.

Personal Life

Christine married actor Peter Bergman in 1976. After their 1981 divorce, she married Bill Moloney in 1988, and they adopted three children. Ebersole has said that she has experienced psychic phenomena.

Real Estate

In 1996, Christine and Bill paid $250,000 for a home in Maplewood, New Jersey. They still own this home, and today it's worth around $1 million.

Awards and Nominations

In 1984, Ebersole earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "One Life to Live." In 2013, the "Emoticon ;)" cast won a Cast Collaboration Award – Feature Film at the Gen Art Film Festival. Christine has received four Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Actress in a Musical for "42nd Street" (2001) and "Grey Gardens" (2007). Her other nominations were for Best Featured Actress in a Play for "Dinner at Eight" (2003) and Best Actress in a Musical for "War Paint" (2017). She also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, a Drama League Award for Outstanding Distinguished Performance, a New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for "Grey Gardens." Ebersole received an Outer Critics Circle Award in the same category for "42nd Street."