Christian Serratos net worth: Christian Serratos is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for starring as Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead TV series. In 2020 Christian earned acclaim for portraying singer Selena on the Netflix series "Selena: The Series".

Christian Serratos was born in Pasadena, California in September 1990. She first appeared in the short "Mrs. Marshall" in 2004. Serratos starred as Suzie Crabgrass on the television series "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" from 2004 to 2007. She starred as Angela in the movies "Twilight" in 2008, "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" in 2009, "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in 2010, and "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1" in 2011. From 2011 to 2012 she starred as Raven on the TV series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager". In 2020 Serratos starred as Selena Quintanilla on the TV series "Selena: The Series". She began starring as Rosita Espinosa on the series "The Walking Dead" in 2014.