Christa B. Allen Net Worth

What is Christa B. Allen's Net Worth?

Christa B. Allen is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Christa B. Allen is best known for playing the role of Charlotte Grayson on the television series "Revenge." She started taking acting lessons at nine years old and was soon appearing in student films and commercials. Her first major role came in playing a teenage version of Jennifer Garner's character the 2004 film "13 Going on 30." She played the same role in the 2009 movie "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past." In 2007 she won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Leading Young Actress for "Cake."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Nov 11, 1991 (31 years old) Place of Birth: Wildomar Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Christa B. Allen's Net Worth

Early Life

Allen was born on November 11, 1991 in Wildomar, California. She is the youngest of nine siblings, as she has eight older brothers and step-brothers – Bryan, Derrick, Tyler, Steven, Matthew, Jason, Patrick, and Brady – and was homeschooled for much of her life. At the age of nine, she began attending acting lessons as she was interested in theater and the arts.

Career

Allen began her career by appearing in several student films and in some commercials. Her first big screen role came in 2004 when she was cast as the younger version of Jennifer Garner's character in "13 Going on 30." At the time, she was 13 years old. In 2006, she appeared in the film "A Merry Little Christmas" as the character of Holly. The same year, she also appeared in an episode of the series "Medium." Additionally, she booked a leading role in the series "Cake," appearing in 13 total episodes. The next year, she appeared in an episode of "Cory in the House" followed by roles in episodes of "The Suite Life on Deck" and "Grey's Anatomy" in 2008.

In 2009, she appeared in episodes of "ER," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Chasing a Dream," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." She also was featured as a fan in the "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" the same year. Allen again played a younger version of Jennifer Garner in the film "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" and had a role in the film "Youth in Revolt."

In 2010, she played the character of Molly Wylie in the film "One Wish" and also appeared in an episode "Cold Case." In 2011, she booked her next major role in the series "Revenge." She played character Charlotte Grayson, a season regular for the first four seasons of the show. Her last appearance on the series was in the sixth episode of the fourth season in 2015. She later returned for the series finale as a guest star.

While on "Revenge," Allen appeared in the film "One Kine Day" in 2011. The following year, she had a role in "Detention of the Dead" as the character of Janet. In 2015, she appeared as a recurring character in "Baby Daddy" as the character of Robyn. In 2016, she appeared in the television film "Hopeless, Romantic" followed by a role in the film "Family of Lies" in 2017. She also appeared in the films "The Valley" and "One of Us." In 2018, Allen had roles in "Code Black" and "Dangerous Seduction." The following year, she played the character of Ella in "When Vows Break" and in the film "Grand Hotel." In 2021, she appeared in the television film "Christmas for Keeps."

Outside of acting, Allen is part of a musical act called Pour Vous along with musician Johnny What. They released their first single, "Scorpio," in April of 2018.

In connection with her role in "13 Going on 30," she wrote an essay about turning 30 years old for Yahoo! In May of 2021.

Personal Life

Allen generally keeps her dating and personal life out of the public eye. She has been linked to Alexander Will over the years, though no relationship was ever confirmed. She was also rumored to be in a relationship with her musical partner, Johnny What, but nothing official was ever confirmed. On her social media accounts, Allen has more recently been tweeting about being single.