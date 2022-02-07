Chrissy Metz Net Worth:

What is Chrissy Metz's Net Worth?

Chrissy Metz is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $7 million. She is perhaps best known for playing the role of Kate Pearson in "This is Us." The show debuted in 2016 and continued for many years, allowing Metz to rake in considerable sums due to her six-figure, per-episode salary. Not only was this role financially lucrative for Chrissy, but it also earned her significant critical acclaim. In recognition of her performances, she received nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Outside of this notable TV role, Chrissy has credits in various films, such as "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" and "Breakthrough."

Early Life

Christine Michelle Metz was born in Homestead, Florida. Although she was born in the States, she spent many of her early years in Japan, as her father was in the Navy at the time and was stationed in the Pacific. The family eventually moved back to Florida, settling in Gainesville. Metz eventually graduated from high school in Gainesville while growing up alongside two siblings and two half-siblings.

During these early years, Metz got her first job at McDonald's and used her hard-earned money to buy a pair of expensive sneakers. This job proved to be one of the most positive experiences of her early life, educating her about the values of hard work and teamwork.

Career

Chrissy's first role came in 2005, when she played a small role in an episode of "Entourage." She then continued to book guest roles in various shows. Later in 2005, she booked another role in the show "All of Us." She then veered towards film work, booking a role in the movie "Loveless in Los Angeles" before following up with another role in "The Onion Movie." In 2008, she returned to television with a role in an episode of "My Name is Earl." After a role in a television movie called "Solving Charlie," Chrissy appeared in an episode of "Huge" in 2010.

One of her most notable early roles came in 2014 with "American Horror Story: Freak Show." She played the role of Barbara/Ima Wiggles in five episodes, lasting until 2015. This exposure allowed her to book the main role of Kate Pearson in "This Is Us" in 2016. While she continued to appear in this show over the next few years, Chrissy also found time to appear in a variety of other television projects.

In 2017, she played herself in an episode of "Drop the Mic." In 2018, Metz returned to film work, booking the role of Trish in the movie "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser." That year, she also played the role of Pooh Cat in an episode of "The Last O.G." In 2019, she continued to explore opportunities in film, joining the cast of the film "Breakthrough." Over the next few years, she continued to appear on "This Is Us" while also booking roles in shows like "Superstore" and "Muppets Haunted Mansion."

Metz has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and Critics' Choice Television Awards. She has won a Screen Actors Guild Award twice – for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series.

Salary

Chrissy Metz's net worth is largely a reflection of her per-episode salary for "This Is Us." AS of this writing she earns $250,000 per episode of the show. Based on an average of 18 episodes per season, this means that Metz makes about $4.5 million per season.

Relationships

In 2008, Metz married a British journalist named Martyn Eden. Five years later, they separated. The couple eventually finalized their divorce by 2015.