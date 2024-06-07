Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Birthdate: Oct 9, 1979 (44 years old) Birthplace: Boyle, County Roscommon Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Film Director Nationality: Republic of Ireland 💰 Compare Chris O'Dowd's Net Worth

What Is Chris O'Dowd's Net Worth?

Chris O'Dowd is an Irish actor, writer, director, producer, and comedian who has a net worth of $6 million. Chris O'Dowd is known for playing characters such as Brendan Davenport on "The Clinic" (2003–2005), Roy Trenneman on "The IT Crowd" (2006–2010; 2013), Seán Murphy on "Moone Boy" (2012–2015), and Miles Daly on "Get Shorty" (2017–2019). He created "Moone Boy" and wrote the show with Nick Vincent Murphy as well as producing the series and directing six episodes. O'Dowd and Murphy also co-wrote the books "Moone Boy: The Blunder Years" (2014), "Moone Boy: The Fish Detective" (2015), and "Moone Boy: The Notion Potion" (2017).

Chris has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Festival" (2005), "The Boat That Rocked" / "Pirate Radio" (2009), "Dinner for Schmucks" (2010), "Bridesmaids" (2011), "The Sapphires" (2012), "This Is 40" (2012), "Thor: The Dark World" (2013), and "Juliet, Naked" (2018) and the television series "Roman's Empire" (2007), "FM" (2009), "Girls" (2012–2013), "Family Tree" (2013), "State of the Union" (2019), and "The Big Door Prize" (2023–present). He voiced Dr. Herbert Cockroach on Nickelodeon's "Monsters vs. Aliens" from 2013 to 2014, and he narrated the animated Irish children's series "Puffin Rock" from 2015 to 2016. O'Dowd has also performed on Broadway, starring as Lennie in a 2014 production of John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men." Chris won a Theatre World Award and earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance in the play.

Early Life

Chris O'Dowd was born on October 9, 1979, in Boyle, County Roscommon, Ireland. He is the son of psychotherapist/counsellor Denise O'Dowd and sign designer Seán O'Dowd, and he grew up with four older siblings. Chris played Gaelic football at the under-16 and minor levels as well as the under-21 level. O'Dowd attended University College Dublin (UCD), where he studied sociology and politics, then he spent 18 months at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In an interview with the "College Tribune," a UCD student newspaper, Chris stated, "I didn't finish my degree. The politics part of it was fine, but I was doing sociology as well and I could never bring myself to find an interest in it." During his time at UCD, O'Dowd was a contributor to the student newspaper "The University Observer," and he was involved with the Literary and Historical Society and UCD Dramsoc.

Career

O'Dowd's first film was 2003's "Conspiracy of Silence," and he followed it with "Vera Drake" (2004), "Hotel Very Welcome" (2007), "How to Lose Friends & Alienate People" (2008), "The Boat That Rocked" (aka "Pirate Radio," 2009), and "Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel" (2009). He won a BAFTA Scotland Award for his performance in 2005's "Festival." From 2003 to 2005, Chris played Brendan Davenport on the Irish medical drama "The Clinic," which earned him an IFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Television. He appeared in the TV movies "The Year London Blew Up: 1974" (2005) and "Showbands II" (2006), receiving another IFTA Award nomination for "Showbands II." In 2006, O'Dowd began starring as Roy Trenneman on the British sitcom "The IT Crowd," which aired 24 episodes over four seasons, followed by a farewell episode in 2013. The critically-acclaimed series earned Chris a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme in 2014. In 2007, he played Jase on the British series "Roman's Empire," and in 2009, he starred as Lindsay on ITV2's "FM." Next, O'Dowd appeared in the films "Hippie Hippie Shake" (2010), "Dinner for Schmucks" (2010), "Gulliver's Travels" (2010), "Friends with Kids" (2011), "3,2,1… Frankie Go Boom" (2012), "The Sapphires" (2012), "This Is 40" (2012), "Thor: The Dark World" (2013), "Cuban Fury" (2014), "St. Vincent" (2014), "Mascots" (2016), "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" (2016), "The Incredible Jessica James" (2017), "Molly's Game" (2017), "Juliet, Naked" (2018), and "The Cloverfield Paradox" (2018).

Chris played Officer Rhodes in the 2011 blockbuster "Bridesmaids" alongside Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, and Melissa McCarthy. The Paul Feig-directed film grossed $306.4 million against a $32.5 million budget and received two Academy Award nominations. That year O'Dowd also played William Rackham in the miniseries "The Crimson Petal and the White," which earned him an IFTA Award nomination for Best Actor in Television. From 2012 to 2013, he had a recurring role as Thomas John on HBO's "Girls," and from 2012 to 2015, he starred as Seán Murphy on the Irish sitcom "Moone Boy," which he created. The series aired 18 episodes over three seasons and won an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series and two IFTA Awards for Best Entertainment Programme. In 2013, Chris played Tom Chadwick on the HBO series "Family Tree," and from 2017 to 2019, he starred as Miles Daly on the Epix series "Get Shorty." He won a Primetime Emmy for his performance as Tom on the 2019 Sundance TV comedy series "State of the Union." O'Dowd then appeared in the films "The Starling" (2021) and "Slumberland" (2022), and in 2023, he began starring as Dusty on the Apple TV+ series "The Big Door Prize."

Personal Life and Real Estate

On August 26, 2012, Chris married British writer/director/producer Dawn Porter, who changed her last name to O'Porter after the wedding. The couple has welcomed sons Art (born 2015) and Valentine (born 2017) together. Not long after marrying, Chris and Dawn paid $800,000 for a home in Los Angeles. They put this home up for sale in September 2020 for $1.8 million. In 2019, they paid $2.15 million for a new home in L.A. O'Dowd follows an antitheist philosophy, and he told British "GQ" in 2014, "For most of my life, I've been, 'Hey, I'm not into it, but I respect your right to believe whatever you want'. But as time goes on, weirdly, I'm growing less liberal. I'm more like, 'No, religion is ruining the world, you need to stop!'" He added, "There's going to be a turning point where it's going to be like racism. You know, 'You're not allowed to say that weird s**t! It's mad! And you're making everybody crazy!'" In April 2014, Chris served as a presenter at the Easter Bonnet Competition for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS after he helped raise funds for the charity at his Broadway play "Of Mice and Men."

Awards and Nominations

O'Dowd has been nominated for 13 Irish Film and Television Awards, winning for Best Supporting Actor – Film for "Bridesmaids" in 2012. His other nominations were for "The Clinic," "Showbands II," "The Crimson Petal and the White," "Moone Boy," "Get Shorty," and the Rising Star Award. Chris won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "State of the Union" (2019) , an International Emmy for Best Comedy for "Moone Boy" (2013), a Scottish BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Scottish Film for "Festival" (2005), and a BAFTA's Children & Young People Award for Performer for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" (2022). In 2013, he earned an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for Best Lead Actor for "The Sapphires." O'Dowd has received three BAFTA Award nominations: the Rising Star Award (2012), Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for "The IT Crowd" (2014), and Best Scripted Comedy for "Moone Boy" (2015). In 2012, Chris and his "Bridesmaids" co-stars earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.