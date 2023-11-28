Chris Fowler Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $14 Million Salary: $3 Million Date of Birth: Aug 23, 1962 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Denver Gender: Male Profession: Sports commentator, Announcer, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Chris Fowler's Net Worth

What is Chris Fowler's Net Worth and Salary?

Chris Fowler is a sports broadcaster who has a net worth of $14 million. Chris Fowler serves as the head play-by-play announcer for ABC's "Saturday Night Football" and ESPN's tennis coverage. Previously, from 1990 to 2014, he hosted the ESPN Saturday college football pregame show "College GameDay." Fowler has covered a number of other sports during his broadcasting career, including college basketball, horse racing, and the X Games.

Salary

For his dual work at both ABC and ESPN, Chris Fowler earns a salary of $3 million per year. He previously earned $4 million per year as part of a 9-year, $35 million contract Fowler signed in 2014. Before that contract, he made https://www.celebritynetworth.com/articles/how-much-does/much-espn-personalities-make/$1.5 million per year for a number of years.

Early Life and Education

Chris Fowler was born on August 23, 1962 in Denver, Colorado. He was raised in Rockford, Illinois and State College, Pennsylvania, the latter city being where his father was a theater professor at Penn State University. When he was a teenager, Fowler moved back to Colorado with his family, settling in Colorado Springs. There, he graduated from General William J. Palmer High School in 1980. Fowler went on to attend the University of Colorado Boulder, from which he graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree. In college, he spent two years as the sports director at the CU radio station KAIR-AM.

Career Beginnings

Fowler began his professional broadcasting career at the Denver NBC affiliate KCNC-TV, where he served as a production assistant, producer, writer, and sports reporter. He also worked for several months at Denver's KMGH-TV as an intern in the sports department.

ESPN and ABC

In the summer of 1986, Fowler joined ESPN as the host of "Scholastic Sports America." He also did reporting on the program during his two-year tenure. After that, Fowler became a college football sideline reporter. In 1990, he began hosting the pregame college football program "College GameDay," broadcast on Saturday mornings during the college football season. Fowler hosted the show until 2014, and was subsequently replaced by Rece Davis. During his hosting tenure, he was joined by such analysts as Craig James and Trev Alberts, as well as by such contributors as Chris Fallica, Rocket Ismail, and Gene Wojciechowski. Meanwhile, Fowler appeared on various other Saturday college football segments for ESPN, and eventually began hosting the annual Heisman Trophy presentations. After leaving "College GameDay" in 2014, Fowler became the new play-by-play announcer on ABC's "Saturday Night Football."

Fowler has covered a number of other sports for ESPN over the years. From 1990 to 2006, he was the afternoon studio host of "ESPN College Basketball" presentations. Fowler also covered the Summer and Winter X Games between 1995 and 2000, and covered various horse racing broadcasts, including the Breeders Cup World Thoroughbred Championship. He later became the head play-by-play announcer for tennis tournaments on ESPN, including the four Grand Slam events. In 2010, Fowler co-anchored ESPN's and ABC's coverage of the FIFA World Cup with Mike Tirico. Also on ESPN, Fowler hosted the documentary biography program "SportsCentury," which highlighted the people and events that defined North American sports in the 20th and early 21st centuries.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Fowler is married to fitness model and instructor Jennifer Dempster, who appeared on the ESPN program "BodyShaping" in the 1990s.