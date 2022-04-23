Choi Woo-shik Net Worth:

What is Choi Woo-shik's Net Worth?

Choi Woo-shik is a Korean-Canadian actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Choi Woo-shik first achieved widespread attention for his starring role in the 2014 coming-of-age film "Set Me Free." He went on to earn even greater recognition for his performances in 2016's "Train to Busan" and 2019's "Parasite," the latter of which became a global phenomenon and won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Choi has also appeared extensively on television, with his credits including such series as "Special Affairs Team TEN," "Hogu's Love," and "Our Beloved Summer."

Early Life and Education

Choi Woo-shik was born on March 26, 1990 in Seoul, South Korea as the youngest of two boys. In the fifth grade, he immigrated with his family to Vancouver, Canada, where he lived for the next ten years. In the area, Choi went to Pinetree Secondary School. He went on to attend Simon Fraser University. While a student there, Choi traveled to South Korea for an acting audition, and enrolled at Chung-Ang University.

Film Career

Choi made his feature film debut in 2013 with a supporting role in the action dramedy "Secretly, Greatly," starring Kim Soo-hyun, Park Ki-woong, and Lee Hyun-woo. The same year, he had a cameo in the disaster film "Flu." Choi subsequently had his breakthrough role in the 2014 coming-of-age film "Set Me Free," an autobiographical work by writer-director Kim Tae-yong. For his lead performance, he won Actor of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival. Also in 2014, Choi played a hacker in the action film "Big Match." He was next in the 2015 Singaporean anthology film "In the Room," an erotic drama set entirely at a single-room hotel brothel. The film also stars Josie Ho, George Young, Daniel Jenkins, Koh Boon Pin, and Show Nishino, among others.

In 2016, Choi rose to international prominence with his role in the zombie action thriller "Train to Busan," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. He was in another Cannes premiere the following year, playing a truck driver in Bong Joon-ho's action-adventure film "Okja." In 2018, Choi appeared in four films: the action thriller "Golden Slumber," the romantic period dramedy "The Princess and the Matchmaker," the action-horror film "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion," and the period action film "Monstrum." The next year, Choi appeared in the comedy "Rosebud." His biggest role in 2019, however, came in Bong Joon-ho's thriller "Parasite," in which he plays the son of a poor family who manipulates a wealthy family to gain access to their household. "Parasite" was a runaway success, first winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival before going on to claim the Academy Award for Best Picture, making it the first non-English-language film to win that award. Additionally, as part of the film's cast, Choi won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. His subsequent film credits have included "Time to Hunt," "The Policeman's Lineage," and "Wonderland."

Television Career

Choi made his television acting debut in 2011 on the historical drama series "The Duo." Also that year, he appeared on "Living in Style" and "Deep Rooted Tree." More significantly, Choi landed his first main role on the crime procedural series "Special Affairs Team TEN," playing a special task force rookie named Park Min-ho. In 2012, he had another main role on the fantasy romantic comedy series "Rooftop Prince," playing brothel worker Do Chi-san, as well as a main role on the sitcom "Family," playing Yeol Woo-bong. Choi subsequently made guest appearances on the series "Who Are You?" and "You're All Surrounded," and had supporting roles on "You Are My Destiny" and "Pride and Prejudice."

Choi had his next main role on a series in 2015, when he starred as the titular character on "Hogu's Love," based on the eponymous Daum web cartoon. Also that year, he starred opposite Kyung Soo-jin in the two-episode drama "My Fantastic Funeral." Next, in 2017, Choi appeared on the series "Fight for My Way" and "The Package." He didn't return to the small screen until 2021, when he began playing the main role of Choi Ung on the romantic comedy coming-of-age series "Our Beloved Summer," costarring Kim Da-mi. Choi's other credits on television have included the reality shows "Beating Hearts," "Summer Vacation," and "Youn's Stay."

Music Videos

Beyond film and television, Choi has appeared in a number of music videos for various artists. The first video he was in was in 2014, for the IU song "My Old Story." The next year, Choi was in the video for Day6's song "Congratulations." In 2017, he appeared in two music videos, for Day6's "You Were Beautiful" and Lim Seul-ong's "That Moment."