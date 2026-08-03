What Is Chloe Dykstra's Net Worth?

Chloe Dykstra is an American actress, producer, writer, director, model, host, and former professional cosplayer who has a net worth of $1 million.

Chloe Dykstra first became widely known through online entertainment and gaming culture, producing and hosting programs for companies including Nerdist, Discovery Networks, Warner Bros. Digital, and PlayStation. She co-created and hosted the cosplay web series "Just Cos" and appeared on the Syfy reality series "Heroes of Cosplay." Her elaborate costumes and online photography helped make her a prominent figure during the period when cosplay moved from fan conventions into mainstream digital media. Dykstra later shifted her attention toward independent filmmaking. She has produced short films, music videos, and the punk-rock science-fiction feature "Free LSD." She wrote and directed the 2023 horror-comedy short "How To," which earned festival awards and marked her transition into directing. As an actress, her credits have included "Diminuendo," "Free LSD," "Spider-Man 2," and various digital productions.

Chloe is the daughter of Academy Award-winning visual-effects pioneer John Dykstra. John is not related to Lenny Dykstra in any way. In fact, Lenny's actual birth name is Leonard Leswick. He adopted the last name Dykstra from his mother's second marriage to a man named Dennis Dykstra. As far as we could tell, Dennis and John are also not related.

Early Life

Chloe Frances Dykstra was born on September 15, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Growing up around the entertainment industry gave her early exposure to film sets, visual effects, photography, and production.

Her father, John Dykstra, was one of the original visual-effects supervisors on "Star Wars" and later won a second competitive Academy Award for "Spider-Man 2." Chloe had a small appearance in "Spider-Man 2" and began working in entertainment while still young.

Rather than following her father directly into visual effects, she developed interests in acting, gaming, costumes, online comedy, and production.

Cosplay and Digital Media

Dykstra became an early professional figure in modern cosplay culture. Her costumes included interpretations of Lara Croft from "Tomb Raider," Aela the Huntress from "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," Elizabeth from "BioShock Infinite," and characters inspired by "Doctor Who," "Portal," and "Minecraft."

She produced and co-hosted "Just Cos," a Nerdist web series focused on costume construction and convention culture. The program combined tutorials, humor, interviews, and profiles of other costume creators.

Dykstra also appeared on the Syfy reality series "Heroes of Cosplay," which followed participants as they designed costumes and entered competitions. Her online audience led to modeling work, convention appearances, branded content, and freelance writing about video games and popular culture.

She later worked as a host and producer for digital media operations connected to Discovery Networks, Warner Bros., PlayStation, Facebook, AMC, SourceFed, and Inside Gaming. Her work included on-camera hosting, comedy writing, gaming coverage, video production, and social-media programming.

Acting and Producing

Dykstra's acting credits included roles in independent films, web series, shorts, and digital comedy projects. She starred opposite "Battlestar Galactica" actor Richard Hatch in the 2018 science-fiction drama "Diminuendo."

She subsequently expanded her work behind the camera. Beginning in the early 2020s, Dykstra produced numerous short films, music videos, and independent projects.

She co-produced and acted in "Free LSD," a surreal science-fiction comedy developed in connection with the punk band OFF! The film starred band frontman Keith Morris and included musicians and performers from the Los Angeles punk scene. It played at Slamdance before receiving a wider digital release.

"How To"

Dykstra made her writing and directing debut with the horror-comedy short "How To." The story follows a woman who realizes during a date that the seemingly perfect man sitting across from her may have dangerous intentions.

The film premiered at Screamfest in 2023 and screened at several additional festivals. It received honors including Best First-Time Director and Best Dark Comedy Short from the Independent Shorts Awards, as well as an audience award at Midsummer Scream.

The project marked a significant change in Dykstra's career. Although she remained associated with gaming, cosplay, and online entertainment, her later work became increasingly focused on producing and directing genre films.

2018 Essay

In June 2018, Dykstra published an essay titled "Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession." She described an unnamed former partner whom she accused of emotional abuse, sexual coercion, controlling behavior, and attempting to damage her career after their relationship ended.

Although the essay did not identify the former partner, its details were widely understood to refer to television host and Nerdist co-founder Chris Hardwick. Hardwick publicly denied committing sexual assault and disputed parts of Dykstra's account.

AMC temporarily removed Hardwick from his hosting duties while conducting an internal review. The network later reinstated him. Dykstra said she had chosen not to participate in AMC's investigation and stated that she stood by her essay. She also said that her purpose in publishing it was to bring attention to emotional abuse rather than to destroy another person's career.