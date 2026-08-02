What Is Chloe Bridges' Net Worth?

Chloe Bridges is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million.

Chloe Bridges began working professionally as a teenager and received her first major role as Zoey Moreno on the ABC sitcom "Freddie." She later became known to younger audiences as Dana Turner in the Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam." Bridges played the confident and socially ambitious Donna LaDonna on "The Carrie Diaries," Sydney Driscoll on "Pretty Little Liars," former child star Kibby Ainsley on "Daytime Divas," and Roxy Buckley on the Netflix dark comedy "Insatiable." Her film credits include "Forget Me Not," "Family Weekend," "The Final Girls," "Nightlight," and "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates." In 2022, she had a principal role as Jessie on the Hulu comedy series "Maggie" and appeared on "The Righteous Gemstones." Bridges balanced acting with higher education, earning a political science degree from Columbia University in 2020. She is married to actor and comedian Adam Devine, whom she met while making "The Final Girls."

Early Life

Chloe Marisa Suazo was born on December 27, 1991, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and was raised in nearby Houma. Her family later moved to the Los Angeles area, where she attended John Muir Middle School and Burbank High School.

She began auditioning professionally at a young age and initially worked under her birth name, Chloe Suazo. She adopted the professional surname Bridges as her acting career developed.

"Freddie" and Early Roles

Bridges secured her first major role in 2005, when she was cast as Zoey Moreno on the ABC sitcom "Freddie." The series starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as a successful chef living with several generations of women from his family.

Although "Freddie" lasted only one season, the role established Bridges as a working television actress. She subsequently guest-starred on "George Lopez" and appeared in the films "The Longshots," "Legally Blondes," and "Forget Me Not."

In 2010, Bridges played Dana Turner in "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam," starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers. Her character was the daughter of a rival camp owner and the romantic interest of Nick Jonas' character. The Disney Channel production exposed Bridges to a large international audience.

"The Carrie Diaries" and "Pretty Little Liars"

Bridges joined the cast of "The Carrie Diaries" in 2013 as Donna LaDonna. The series was a prequel to "Sex and the City" and followed a teenage Carrie Bradshaw in the 1980s.

Donna was introduced as a popular and intimidating classmate but gradually developed beyond the conventional high-school antagonist. Bridges appeared throughout the show's two-season run.

She later played Sydney Driscoll on "Pretty Little Liars." Sydney initially befriended Emily Fields through the school swim team, but her connections to Jenna Marshall and other antagonistic characters eventually made her part of the show's larger mystery.

Film Career

Bridges appeared in the family comedy "Family Weekend" and the romantic comedy "Mantervention." In 2015, she played Paula in "The Final Girls," a horror comedy about a group of young people who become trapped inside a 1980s slasher movie.

The film became especially important to Bridges personally because she met Adam Devine during its production. Devine played Kurt, one of the characters trapped inside the fictional film.

That same year, Bridges starred in the found-footage horror movie "Nightlight." She later appeared briefly in "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," which also featured Devine.

Later Television Work

In 2017, Bridges played Kibby Ainsley on "Daytime Divas." Her character was a former child actress and recovering addict who worked as a panelist on a daytime talk show.

She had a recurring role as Roxy Buckley on the Netflix series "Insatiable" and appeared on programs including "Charmed," "The Rookie," "Schooled," and "Punk'd."

Bridges starred in the Hallmark romantic comedy "Love, for Real" and played Jessie on the Hulu series "Maggie." Jessie was the close friend of the title character, a psychic whose visions complicated her personal life. Bridges also appeared as Meagan on HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones."

Education

Bridges continued her education while working as an actress. She attended Columbia University and graduated in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in political science.

Her studies extended over several years because she balanced coursework with auditions, filming commitments, and travel between New York and Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Bridges began dating Adam Devine in 2015 after the two met while filming "The Final Girls." They announced their engagement in 2019 and married in Mexico in October 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Beau, in February 2024.