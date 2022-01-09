Cheryl Ladd Net Worth:

What Is Cheryl Ladd's Net Worth?

Cheryl Ladd is an American actress, singer, and author who has a net worth of $12 million. Ladd is probably most famous for playing Kris Munroe on the popular ABC series "Charlie's Angels" (1977–1981). She replaced the departing Farrah Fawcett during the show's second season, and she continued to be a regular part of the cast until 1981 when the series was canceled. Cheryl has more than 90 acting credits to her name, including the films "Poison Ivy" (1992), "Permanent Midnight" (1998), and "Unforgettable" (2017) and the television series "One West Waikiki" (1994–1996) and "Las Vegas" (2003–2008).

She provided the singing voice of Melody Valentine on the animated series "Josie and the Pussycats" (1970–1971), and she has released the albums "Cheryl Ladd" (1978), "Dance Forever" (1979), "Take a Chance" (1981), and "You Make It Beautiful" (1982). Ladd also wrote and produced the 1995 documentary short "Your skin… And how to save it," and she has published the books "The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship" (1996) and "Token Chick: A Woman's Guide to Golfing With the Boys" (2005). In 2000, Cheryl made her Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in "Annie Get Your Gun."

Early Life

Cheryl Ladd was born Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor on July 12, 1951, in Huron, South Dakota. Cheryl grew up with mother Dolores (a waitress), father Marion (a railroad engineer), sister Mary Ann, and brother Seth. In high school, Ladd was on the cheerleading squad, and after graduation, she toured with the band The Music Shop before moving to Los Angeles.

Career

In 1970, Cheryl made her television debut as the singing voice of Melody on the Hanna-Barbera animated series "Josie and the Pussycats," using the name "Cherie Moor," and she also performed on the 1970 album "Josie and the Pussycats: From the Hanna-Barbera TV Show." Ladd's first film was 1971's "Chrome and Hot Leather," then she guest-starred on "The Rookies" (1972), "Search" (1972–1973), "Ironside" (1973), "The Partridge Family" (1973), "The Streets of San Francisco" (1974), "Happy Days" (1974), "Police Woman" (1977), and "Police Story" (1977) and appeared in the TV movie "Satan's School for Girls" (1973) and the film "The Treasure of Jamaica Reef" (1974). In 1977, Cheryl got her big break when she landed the role of Kris Munroe on "Charlie's Angels." She appeared in 87 episodes of the series before its cancellation in 1981. Ladd said of the series, "We were very inspirational to a lot of young women. Young women would write us and say, 'I want to be like you. I want to be a cop when I grow up and taking chances to be something else other than the acceptable school teacher or secretary.'" The show earned two Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series – Drama (1977 and 1978) and won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Overall New TV Program (1977) and a TV Land Pop Culture Award (2010).

While starring on "Charlie's Angel's," Cheryl also guest-starred on "The Muppet Show" (1978) and "Carol Burnett & Company" (1979), sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XIV (1980), and released numerous singles, including "Think It Over," "Walking in the Rain," "Missing You," and "Dance Forever." "Think It Over" reached #34 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, and the albums "Cheryl Ladd" and "Dance Forever" both made it onto the "Billboard" 200 chart. In the '80s, Ladd appeared in several TV movies, such as "Kentucky Woman" (1983), "Grace Kelly" (1983), "A Death in California" (1985), "Deadly Care" (1987), and "The Fulfillment of Mary Gray" (1989), as well as the films "Now and Forever" (1983), "Purple Hearts" (1984), "Millennium" (1989), and "Lisa" (1989). She co-starred with Drew Barrymore in 1992's "Poison Ivy" and with Ben Stiller in 1998's "Permanent Midnight," and from 1994 to 1996, she played the lead role of Dawn 'Holli' Holliday, M.E. on the CBS crime drama "One West Waikiki." In the '90s, Cheryl also appeared in the TV movies "Crash: The Mystery of Flight 1501" (1990), "Dead Before Dawn" (1993), "Vows of Deception" (1996), "Every Mother's Worst Fear" (1998), and "Michael Landon, the Father I Knew" (1999) and the film "A Dog of Flanders" (1999).

Ladd guest-starred on "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place" (2000), "Charmed" (2003), "Hope and Faith" (2004), and "CSI: Miami" (2009), and from 2003 to 2008, she played Jillian Deline on the NBC series "Las Vegas." She played herself in the unrated version of the 2007 comedy "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," then she appeared in the films "Holiday Baggage" (2008), "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups" (2012), "The Perfect Wave" (2014), "Unforgettable" (2017), and "Camera Store" (2017). In recent years, Cheryl has appeared in the TV movies "The Christmas Contract" (2018), "Grounded for Christmas" (2019), and "Christmas Unwrapped" (2020) and guest-starred on "Ray Donovan" (2015) and "Ballers" (2017). In 2016, Ladd portrayed Linell Shapiro, the wife of attorney Robert Shapiro, on the Ryan Murphy-produced limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," which won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series and a Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or Television Film.

Personal Life

Cheryl married actor David Ladd on May 24, 1973, and they welcomed daughter Jordan (born January 14, 1975) before divorcing in 1980. Jordan followed in her parents' footsteps, and she has more than 50 acting credits to her name, such as "Never Been Kissed," "Cabin Fever," and "Death Proof." Jordan also had an uncredited role in the 1978 "Charlie's Angels" episode "Angel on My Mind" as the 3-year-old version of Cheryl's character. Ladd married music producer Brian Russell on January 3, 1981, and she is stepmother to Lindsay, Brian's daughter from his marriage to composer/actress Brenda Russell. Cheryl is a celebrity ambassador for Childhelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention, and she was honored with the Childhelp Woman of the World Award.

Real Estate

In 1989, Ladd and Russell paid $459,000 for a 7,000 square foot home in Santa Ynez, California. They put the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home on the market for $5.795 million in 2009, and it sold for $3.6 million in 2013.