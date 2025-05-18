What is Chase Chrisley's net worth?

Chase Chrisley is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Chase Chrisley is best known for starring in the popular USA Network series "Chrisley Knows Best." As the eldest son of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, Chase became a familiar face to millions of viewers who tuned in to watch the extravagant, drama-filled lives of the Chrisley family. Often portrayed as a mischievous yet charming figure, Chase brought humor and spontaneity to the show, earning a significant fan following. His popularity eventually led to a spin-off series, "Growing Up Chrisley," which followed Chase and his sister Savannah as they pursued independence and careers outside the family's shadow. While much of his public persona has been tied to reality TV, Chase has explored his own business ventures and navigated personal ups and downs in the public eye.

Early Life and Background

Chase Chrisley was raised in a tight-knit, high-profile Southern family alongside siblings Savannah, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. Growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta, he was exposed early to the privileges and pressures of a well-to-do lifestyle. His father, Todd Chrisley, made a fortune in real estate, which allowed for the family's lavish standard of living. Though his early years were largely private, Chase's entrance into the spotlight began in his teens when the family launched "Chrisley Knows Best."

Rise to Fame

"Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014, giving viewers a front-row seat to the opulent and chaotic life of the Chrisleys. Chase quickly became known for his humorous antics, frequent scheming, and sibling rivalry with Savannah. His playful, troublemaking nature became a central theme in many episodes and made him a standout personality on the show.

In 2019, Chase took center stage in the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley." The show followed him and Savannah as they moved to Los Angeles to explore life outside their parents' influence. While the siblings shared lighthearted moments, the series also offered glimpses into Chase's efforts to find direction, mature, and build a career of his own.

Business Ventures

Outside of reality TV, Chase has dabbled in various entrepreneurial efforts. He launched the Chase Chrisley Collection, a candle line inspired by his personal tastes and lifestyle. Marketed as a reflection of his aesthetic sensibilities, the business was his attempt to step into the world of brand-building and merchandising. While he has not pursued as many business ventures as his sister, Savannah, Chase has expressed interest in real estate, fitness, and lifestyle branding.

Personal Life and Relationships

Chase's personal life has been a frequent topic on both shows and in the media. He was in a high-profile relationship with Emmy Medders, with whom he got engaged before the couple eventually called off their engagement. Their on-again, off-again relationship attracted considerable attention from fans and tabloids alike.

Like his sister, Chase has also had to shoulder increased responsibility in the wake of his parents' legal troubles. While Savannah took over guardianship duties, Chase has publicly supported the family and expressed frustration and heartbreak over the situation.