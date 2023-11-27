Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jan 21, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Winnetka Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Charlotte Ross' Net Worth

What is Charlotte Ross's Net Worth?

Charlotte Ross is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Charlotte Ross is best known for her roles on the television series "Days of Our Lives" and "NYPD Blue." She has also had substantial roles on such series as "Trinity," "Beggars and Choosers," "Hit the Floor," and "Arrow." Ross's film credits include "Foreign Student," "Savage Land," and "Drive Angry."

Early Life and Education

Charlotte Ross was born on January 21, 1968 in Winnetka, Illinois to Debbie and Peter. She has a younger brother named George. As a teenager, Ross attended New Trier High School and performed in theater productions around the Chicago area, including at Second City and the Goodman Theater. She also made a living doing commercials and modeling gigs.

Television Career

After graduating from high school, Ross moved to Los Angeles, California. There, she landed her breakout role when she was cast as Eve Donovan on the long-running NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Ross played the role from 1987 to 1991, and earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her work. After that, she costarred with Katey Sagal in the television film "She Says She's Innocent." Ross went on to make guest appearances on a variety of shows, including "Empty Nest," "Drexell's Class," and "Married… with Children." Her next main role came on the Fox musical drama series "The Heights," which lasted a single season in 1992. Ross starred on another short-lived show, the CBS sitcom "The 5 Mrs. Buchanans," from 1994 to 1995. Following that, she appeared in episodes of "Murder One," "ER," and "Minor Adjustments," and was in the television films "A Kiss So Deadly" and "Fall into Darkness." In 1997, Ross starred on the short-lived Fox sitcom "Pauly," and in 1998 appeared in the main cast of the short-lived NBC series "Trinity." Closing out the decade, she began starring as business executive Lori Volpone on the Showtime series "Beggars and Choosers," which ran for two seasons until 2001.

In 2001, Ross began playing the main role of Connie McDowell in the eighth season of the police procedural series "NYPD Blue." She continued playing the character through the eleventh season of the show in 2004. Ross's next television role was as Annie in three episodes of the ABC sitcom "Jake in Progress," which aired from 2005 to 2006. She followed that with a guest role on "Law & Order" in 2007. The same year, Ross starred in the Lifetime television films "Montana Sky" and "Christmas in Paradise." She starred in another television film, Spike TV's "Ring of Death," in 2008. Subsequently, from 2009 to 2012, Ross played the recurring role of Judy Fabray, the mother of Dianna Agron's character Quinn, on the Fox series "Glee." In 2013, Ross starred in the first season of the VH1 sports drama "Hit the Floor." The next year, she began playing the recurring role of Donna Smoak on the CW superhero series "Arrow." Ross played the role in seasons three, four, and six, leaving the show in 2017.

Film Career

Ross had her first big-screen credit in the 1986 romantic dramedy film "Touch and Go." Her next theatrical film credit wasn't until 1994, when she played Elizabeth 'Sue Ann' Baldridge in the drama "Foreign Student." Later that year, Ross appeared in the crime drama road film "Love and a .45" and the Western "Savage Land." Her only other credit in the 1990s was "Looking for Lola," released in 1998. After a long break from the big screen, Ross returned in 2007 with "Moola" and the mockumentary "Live!" Four years later, she played Candy in the 3D action horror film "Drive Angry," starring Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard, and William Fichtner. Ross also appeared in the direct-to-DVD action thriller sequel film "Street Kings 2: Motor City," starring Ray Liotta.

Animal Activism

Beyond her television and film roles, Ross has been involved in animal activism. In 2002, she supported PETA's anti-fur campaign by appearing nude in advertisements that read "I'd Rather Show My Buns Than Wear Fur." Later, in 2014, Ross appeared in a campaign video for the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Elsewhere, she has worked with various animal shelters and rescue groups.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2003, Ross married Michael Goldman. The couple had a son named Max before eventually divorcing in 2008.

In July 2001 Charlotte paid $1.25 million for a home in Studio City, California. She still owns this home today and its current value is $3 million. Around the time of the purchase she listed her previous home in nearby Fryman Estates for $875,000.