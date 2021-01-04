Charlotte Kirk Net Worth

How much is Charlotte Kirk Worth?

Charlotte Kirk Net Worth:
$2 Million

Charlotte Kirk net worth: Charlotte Kirk is a British Australian actress and writer who has a net worth of $2 million. She is perhaps best known for her alleged involvement in multiple Hollywood sex scandals.

Charlotte Kirk was born in Kent, England in June 1992. As an actress she first appeared in the 2013 film Fractured. Kirk has also appeared in the films Non-Stop, Tekken: Kazuya's Revenge, Vice, Black Dog, Red Dog, How to Be Single, No Panic, with a Hint of Hysteria, Marauders, The Demo, The Depths, First Kill, Ocean's Eight, Ulysses: A Dark Odyssey, The Reckoning, and Nicole and O.J. Charlotte Kirk also wrote and executive produced the 2020 film The Reckoning. Kirk has won multiple awards for The Reckoning. She has also starred in the shorts No Place to Fall, Shero, and Kat Fight!.

She has been romantically linked to director Neil Marshall, Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, NBCUniversal vice-chairman Ronald Meyer, James Packer, and more. Tsujihara was forced to resign from Warner Brothers as a result of their affair. In August 2020 it was revealed that Ron Meyer had paid Kirk a $2 million settlement.

