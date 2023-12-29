What is Charlie McDowell's Net Worth?

Charlie McDowell is an American film director and screenwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Charlie McDowell made his directorial film debut with the romantic thriller "The One I Love" in 2014. He has also since written and directed the Netflix drama films "The Discovery" and "Windfall." Prior to his career in film, he gained some public notoriety for his popular Twitter feed which he later turned into a book called "Dear Girls Above Me."

Early Life

Charlie McDowell was born on July 10, 1983 in Los Angeles, California to English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress Mary Steenburgen. He grew up with his older sister, Lilly. His parents later divorced and his father married a woman named Kelley Kuhr. From his father's remarriage, he gained three younger half-brothers. His mother married Ted Danson in 1996. McDowell attended Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California and graduated in 2002. After high school, MacDowell attended the AFI Conservatory where he studied film.

Career

McDowell also gained some early recognition early on in his career due to his Twitter feed, which as described by "Time" as "one of the most hilarious Twitter feeds out there." He would often post comments he heard made by the girls who lived in the apartment above him and would sometimes provide commentary. In 2013, he published a book called "Dear Girls Above Me" based on his Twitter feed and the various conversations he had heard between his upstairs neighbors.

McDowell's debut film was called "The One I Love." It starred Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2014. The film was released in August of that year by RADiUS-TWC, though it only played in a limited number of theaters. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and McDowell was considered to have had a successful directorial debut. The film won a Special Citation at the San Francisco Film Critics Circle Awards.

In 2015, he worked with Sarah Silverman as the director on her untitled HBO series pilot. However, the project was ultimately not picked up by the network. In 2016, he directed two episodes of "Silicon Valley."

His next film was "The Discovery," a British-American romantic comedy starring Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, and Robert Redford, which he directed, produced, and wrote. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017 before being released by Netflix in March 2017. The film received mixed reviews from film critics with most finding that the premise was interesting but not executed as well as it could have been.

In March 2017, McDowell announced that he would be adapting author Don DeLillo's novel "Zero K" as a limited series for FX with Noah Hawley and Scott Rudin producing. McDowell had previously directed an episode of Hawley's television series "Legion" for FX. He also directed two episodes of the series "Dear White People" in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, McDowell directed the first and last episodes of the Showtime series "On Becoming a God in Central Florida." He also served as an executive producer on the show. In 2020, he directed an episode of "Tales from the Loop" and an episode of "Dispatches from Elsewhere."

In 2022, McDowell directed the crime thriller film "Windfall." The film stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons. It was released on Netflix in March 2022. The film received mixed reviews with many critics commenting that the film was carried by its stellar cast.

Personal Life

McDowell dated Emilia Clarke from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that relationship, he dated "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" star Rooney Mara. In 2019, he began a relationship with actress Lily Collins, the daughter of English drummer and singer Phil Collins. The couple was initially spotted together during an outing in Los Angeles and then later posted photos of themselves together in Paris, France. They got to know each other well by quarantining together during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, they announced their engagement. In September 2021, they were married in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. Collins, the star of the show "Emily in Paris," has stated that McDowell planned much of the wedding himself as she had been in the middle of filming her show.

McDowell has an ongoing joke with his mother that his actual mother is actress Andie MacDowell, given they share the same last name, though it is spelled slightly differently. He has made this joke several times on his social media accounts. Since 2014, he has repeatedly made the joke on Mother's Day and his mother's birthday by mentioning actress Andie MacDowell and posting photos of her instead of his mother, Mary Steenburgen.