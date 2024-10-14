What is Charlie Korsmo's Net Worth?

Charlie Korsmo is an American lawyer, professor and former child actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. After starring in movies such as "Hook," "Dick Tracy" and "What About Bob?", Charlie earned a physics degree from MIT then a law degree from Yale. Today, he is a Professor of Law at Case Western's School of Law, focusing on corporate law, mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, and torts.

Early Life

Charlie was born in Fargo, North Dakota on July 20, 1978. He was raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents divorced in 1989. He became involved in acting during elementary school.

Acting Career

Charlie Korsmo had a brief but notable acting career as a child in the early 1990s. He gained recognition for his roles in several popular films, starting with "Men Don't Leave" in 1990. That same year, he appeared in "Dick Tracy" as Kid. In 1991, he played Siggy Marvin in "What About Bob?" and took on his most famous role as Jack Banning in Steven Spielberg's "Hook," starring alongside Robin Williams. Korsmo's last major film of his initial acting period was "Can't Hardly Wait" in 1998, where he portrayed William Lichter. After this, he largely retired from acting to focus on his education and later career in law and academia. However, he made a brief return to film in the 2018 indie movie "Chained for Life."

Charlie can briefly be seen in 1994's "Forrest Gump," as one of the kids on the bus on Forrest's first day of school. It has been alleged that Charlie was offered $1 million to star alongside McCauley Culkin in what became 1993's "The Good Son," but declined. The role went to Elijah Wood. It has also been alleged that upon retiring from acting, a number of roles in what became very popular movies went to Elijah.

Awards

Charlie won a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Youth Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for "Hook" in 1993. He was also nominated for two other Young Artist Awards, a Saturn Award, and a Chicago Film Critics Association Award.

Education and Legal Career

Charlie graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000 with a degree in physics. His average GPA was 4.0, and his thesis was titled "Possible Forms and Probable Consequences of a Time-Dependent Cosmological 'Constant.'" He went on to work for the Environmental Protection Agency and in the House of Representatives for the Republican Party.

Korsmo received his Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 2006. He passed the New York State Bar exam in 2007. He later worked for Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and was a visiting professor at Brooklyn Law School. Charlie now works as a professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Ohio. He was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2011 as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.

Charlie's Curriculum Vitae on Case Western's website is eight pages long. Pages 1-7 detail his impressive work history, numerous works that have been cited by major publications, and his accomplishments as a lawyer, physicist, and educator. His acting career is not mentioned until page 8. Charlie references his acting career within a 10-bullet-point "Other" section. Bullet point #6, after a bullet point about being nominated by President Obama to serve on the Board of Trustees of a scholarship program:

Nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation

Starred in several major motion pictures, including "Dick Tracy," "What About Bob?" "Hook," and "Can't Hardly Wait"

Personal Life

Charlie and his wife, Adrienne have two children.