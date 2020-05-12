Charles Melton net worth and salary: Charles Melton is an American actor and model who has a net worth of $3 million. He is most well known for starring as Reggie Mantle on the TV series Riverdale.

Charles Melton was born in Juneau, Alaska in January 1991. He began starring as Reggie Mantle on the CW television series Riverdale in 2017. Melton first appeared in an episode of the TV series Glee in 2014. He starred as Daniel Jae Ho Bae in the film The Sun Is Also a Star in 2019. Charles Melton also appeared in the 2018 movie The Thinning: New World Order and in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. He appeared in the shorts Bad Friend, Faces Without Eyes, and the Channel as well as Ariana Grande: Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored. Melton had a recurring role as Mr. Wu in the TV series American Horror Story from 2015 to 2016. He was nominated for an MTV Movie + TV Award for Riverdale and a Teen Choice Award for The Sun Is Also a Star in 2019.