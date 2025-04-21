What Is Chandra Wilson's Net Worth?

Chandra Wilson is an American actress, producer, and director who has a net worth of $10 million. Chandra Wilson is best known for playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" (2005–present), an Emmy-nominated role that she reprised on " Private Practice" (2009) and "Station 19" (2018–2024). She is also a co-executive producer on "Grey's Anatomy" and has directed more than 20 episodes of the show. Wilson has directed episodes of "The Fosters" (2015–2017), "Scandal" (2015), and "Good Trouble" (2019; 2022) as well, and she co-produced the 2015 documentary "Autism in America." Chandra has appeared in the films "Philadelphia" (1993), "Lone Star" (1996), "A Single Woman" (2008), and "Frankie and Alice" (2010) and the TV movie "Accidental Friendship" (2008) and on television series such as "Law & Order" (1992), "Sex and the City" (2002), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2002; 2005), "The Sopranos" (2004), and "General Hospital" (2014–2023). She has also performed in Broadway productions of "On the Town" (1998–1999), "Avenue Q" (2003), "Caroline, or Change" (2004), and "Chicago" (2009).

Early Life

Chandra Wilson was born Chandra Danette Wilson on August 27, 1969, in Houston, Texas. Her mother was a postal worker, and she enrolled Chandra in many after-school activities. Wilson stated, "Starting at age four, my mom decided that she was not going to have an idle child in the house. So I started taking dance lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and then I was in acting classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and I was also modeling on Saturdays. And that was my childhood." She told Broadway.com that she saw her first Broadway show, "The King and I," at the age of five. Around that time, she began appearing in musicals with the Theatre Under the Stars Company in Houston. Chandra studied at Houston's High School for the Performing and Visual Arts before earning a BFA in drama from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 1991. From 1991 to 1995, she attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. In 1991, Wilson appeared in her first professional New York production, "The Good Times Are Killing Me," which earned her a Theater World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance. She also appeared in off-Broadway productions of "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Paper Moon: The Musical."

Career

Wilson made her TV debut in a 1989 episode of "The Cosby Show," then she guest-starred on "One Life to Live" (1991), "CBS Schoolbreak Special" (1992), and "Law & Order" (1992). Her first feature film was 1993's "Philadelphia," which starred Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, grossed $206.7 million at the box office, and earned five Academy Award nominations. Next, she appeared in the films "Lone Star" (1996), "Head of State" (2003), and "Strangers with Candy" (2005), voiced Coretta Scott King in "A Single Woman" (2008), and received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance in the TV movie "Accidental Friendship" (2008). Chandra guest-starred on "Cosby" (2000), "Third Watch" (2001), "100 Centre Street" (2001), "Sex and the City" (2002), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2002; 2005), "Queens Supreme" (2003), and "The Sopranos" (2004), and she played Claudia on the 2001 ABC sitcom "Bob Patterson."

Wilson got her big break when she landed the role of Dr. Miranda Bailey on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." She has remained on the show since its 2005 premiere, and she reprised her role in one episode of "Private Practice" (2009) and more than 20 episodes of "Station 19" (2018–2024). Chandra has earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for the show as of this writing. Since joining the cast of "Grey's Anatomy," she has guest-starred on "Sesame Street" (2008) and played three different characters in four episodes of "General Hospital" (2014–2023). Wilson also appeared in the feature films "Frankie and Alice" (2010) and "Christmas Harmony" (2018) and the short film "Muted" (2014). In 2021, she competed on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," playing for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Personal Life

Chandra and her partner have been together for more than three decades. The couple has welcomed daughters Sarina (born 1992) and Joylin (born 1998) and son Michael (born 2005) together. Wilson has served as a spokesperson for the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Association and as a celebrity ambassador for CureMito!, which she got involved with after Serena was diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome in 2010. Chandra pitched the idea of a "Grey's Anatomy" episode featuring a character with cyclic vomiting syndrome, and she directed the episode, "Second Opinion," which aired in November 2012. She is a vocal advocate for individuals struggling with substance abuse or mental disorders, and in 2015, she hosted a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration event put on by the 10th Annual Voice Awards.

Awards and Nominations

Wilson has received five Primetime Emmy nominations, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009 and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Accidental Friendship" in 2009. "Grey's Anatomy" has also earned her a Gold Derby Award, four NAACP Image Awards (three for acting and one for directing), a People's Choice Award, a Prism Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as nominations from the BET Awards, Satellite Awards, Monte-Carlo TV Festival, and Online Film & Television Association. The "Grey's Anatomy" cast won a Satellite Award for Best Ensemble, Television, in 2006 and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2007. For "Accidental Friendship," Chandra won a Prism Award for Performance in a TV Movie or Miniseries and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Miniseries. She won a Festival Prize for Best Acting Performance for "Muted" at the 2015 SoHo International Film Festival, and in 2016, she was inducted into the Texas Film Hall Of Fame.