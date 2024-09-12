What was Chad McQueen's net worth?

Chad McQueen was an American actor, martial artist, producer, and race car driver who had a net worth of $25 million. In addition to having a number of impressive acting credits, Chad McQueen was also known for being the son of legendary actor Steve McQueen and Filipino-American actress Neile Adams. Unfortunately, Chad died on September 11, 2024, at the age of 63.

Early Life and Acting Career

Chad McQueen was born on December 28, 1960, in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in Hollywood, Chad was exposed to the film industry from an early age. He made his acting debut as a child in his father's 1968 film "Bullitt." Chad went on to appear in several other films throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including "The Getaway" (1972) and "Karate Kid" (1984), where he played Dutch, one of the Cobra Kai members who ran the dojo alongside William Zabka and Martin Kove's characters, beating up Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso. Chad reprised his role in the 1986 sequel.

Motorsports

However, Chad's true passion lay in motorsports, a love he inherited from his father. He began racing motorcycles at a young age and later transitioned to cars. Chad competed in various racing events, including the World Sports Car Championship, the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, and the Japanese Grand Touring Car Championship.

In 1993, Chad suffered a severe crash at the Phoenix International Raceway, which left him with lasting injuries and effectively ended his professional racing career. Despite this setback, he remained involved in the racing world as a team owner and consultant.

In 2010, Chad founded McQueen Racing, a company that built high-performance motorcycles and cars.

Other Work

In addition to his racing pursuits, Chad has worked as a producer on several projects related to his father's legacy. He executive produced the 2015 documentary "Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans," which explored his father's passion for racing and the making of the 1971 film "Le Mans."

Chad was been involved in preserving and promoting his father's image and legacy through various business ventures and charitable causes.

Personal Life

Chad was married twice. He had two children, a son and a daughter, with his first wife Jeanie. He was survived by his second wife, Stacey Toten, with whom he had one child, actor Steven R. McQueen, who is best known for his role in the TV series "The Vampire Diaries."