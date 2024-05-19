What Is Chad Coleman's Net Worth?

Chad L. Coleman is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Chad L. Coleman is known for playing characters such as Dennis "Cutty" Wise on "The Wire" (2004–2008), Tyreese on "The Walking Dead" (2012–2015), Z on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2010–2019), Fred Lucius Johnson on "The Expanse" (2015–2020), Klyden on "The Orville" (2017–2022), Corey James on "All American" (2019), and Bruno Mannheim on "Superman & Lois" (2023). Coleman has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Brother to Brother" (2004), "Carlito's Way: Rise to Power" (2005), "The Green Hornet" (2011), "Horrible Bosses" (2011), and "Copshop" (2021) and the television series "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" (2011–2012), "Freakish" (2016), "Arrow" (2016), "Interrogation" (2020), "Girls5eva" (2022; 2024), and "Three Women" (2023). Chad also served as an associate producer on the 2018 film "Last Life." He has lent his voice to the TV shows "Electric City" (2012), "Family Guy" (2013; 2016), and "Invincible" (2021) and the video games "The Warriors" (2005), "50 Cent: Bulletproof" (2005), "Bully" (2006), "Grand Theft Auto IV" (2008), "Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony" (2009), "Left 4 Dead 2" (2009), and "The Expanse: A Telltale Series" (2023). Coleman has also performed on Broadway, playing Herald Loomis in a 2009 production of August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone." He won a Theatre World Award for his performance in the play.

Early Life

Chad L. Coleman was born on September 6, 1967, in Richmond, Virginia. After he was removed from the home of his neglectful parents in a public housing project, Chad was sent to a foster home, then he went to live with his grandmother on the south side of Richmond. During his youth, Coleman took part in track and field, but after suffering a leg injury, he decided to try drama. He earned a scholarship to Virginia Commonwealth University, but he dropped out after his freshman year to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served from 1985 to 1989, working as a video cameraman. Chad is the cousin of former professional bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman, who won the Mr. Olympia title eight times.

Career

Coleman made his TV debut in a 1992 episode of "Here and Now," and his first film was 1993's "New York Cop." Next, he guest-starred on "Law & Order" (1994; 1995), "New York Undercover" (1994; 1996), "Soul Man" (1998), and "Third Watch" (1999; 2001). Chad appeared in the films "Saturn" (1999), "Revolution #9" (2001), "The End of the Bar" (2002), "Brother to Brother" (2004), "Carlito's Way: Rise to Power" (2005), and "Confessions" (2006) and the TV movie "Boldly Going Nowhere" (2009), and he portrayed O.J. Simpson in the 2002 TNT movie "Monday Night Mayhem." He guest-starred on "Guiding Light" (2003), "Hack" (2003), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2003), "Numb3rs" (2005), "New Amsterdam" (2008), "Life on Mars" (2008), "CSI: Miami" (2009), "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" (2009), and "The Forgotten" (2009), and from 2004 to 2008, he played Dennis "Cutty" Wise on the critically-acclaimed HBO series "The Wire." In 2011, Coleman co-starred with Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Christoph Waltz, and Cameron Diaz in "The Green Hornet" and with Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Donald Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx in "Horrible Bosses." "The Green Hornet" grossed $229.2 million at the box office, and "Horrible Bosses" earned $209.6 million.

Chad appeared in the feature films "Life, Love, Soul" (2012) and "Cinemanovels" (2013) and the short films "Shattered Pitch" (2012), "Habeas Corpus" (2013), "Crazy Little Thing Called… 'Ships" (2014), "The Black Ghiandola" (2017), "Making Lemonade" (2018), and "Broken Bird" (2020), and he portrayed Bill Whitfield, Michael Jackson's bodyguard, in the Lifetime movie "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland." From 2010 to 2019, he had a recurring role as Z on the sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and from 2011 to 2012, he played Gary Miller on Fox's "I Hate My Teenage Daughter." Coleman guest-starred on "In Plain Sight" (2010), "Lie to Me" (2010), "The Good Wife" (2010), "Criminal Minds" (2012), "Burn Notice" (2012), "Cult" (2013), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2014), "The Goldbergs" (2017), and "Soul City" (2020), and he appeared in the 2016 miniseries "Roots." Between 2012 and 2022, he played Tyreese in 25 episodes of AMC's "The Walking Dead. Chad had recurring roles as Fred Lucius Johnson on the Syfy/Amazon Studios series "The Expanse" (2015–2020), Coach on Hulu's "Freakish" (2016), Tobias Church on The CW's "Arrow" (2016), Klyden on the Fox/Hulu science-fiction series "The Orville" (2017–2022), Corey James on The CW sports drama "All American" (2019), Mr. Franklin on the CBS All Access true crime drama "Interrogation" (2020), Sheawn on the Peacock/Netflix musical comedy "Girls5eva" (2022; 2024), and Special Agent Mike Ness on the Starz series "Three Women" (2023). In recent years, he has appeared in the films "Copshop" (2021), "A Christmas Prayer" (2022), and "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" (2023) and played Bruno Mannheim in The CW's "Superman & Lois" (2023)

Personal Life

Chad married Sally Stewart on June 7, 1999, and they welcomed two children before divorcing in 2010. In May 2015, Coleman was recorded while ranting on the subway in New York City. According to "Entertainment Weekly," Chad told TMZ that "he was angered by a fellow passenger's use of the n-word, as well as frustrated by the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore." Freddie Gray was a 25-year-old African-American man who died after sustaining injuries to his spinal cord while in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department in April 2015. Later in 2015, Coleman teamed up with the Living Advantage nonprofit organization to make a public service announcement that promoted the act of fostering children as a "fulfilling complement to adoption."

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, Chad won a Festival Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Short Film for "The Black Ghiandola" at the Northeast Film Festival and earned a Best Actor in a Short Film nomination for "Shattered Pitch" at the Sutter Creek International Film Festival. In 2020, "The Walking Dead" won a Merit – Honorary Award at the CinEuphoria Awards, and Coleman won a Black Reel Award for Television for Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama Series for "All American." In 2010, he received a NAVGTR Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Drama, Lead for the video game "Left 4 Dead 2."