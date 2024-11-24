What is Cerina Vincent's Net Worth?

Cerina Vincent is an actress and writer who has a net worth of $2 million. Cerina Vincent had her breakthrough role in 1999 as Maya on the television show "Power Rangers Lost Galaxy." She went on to act in such films as "Not Another Teen Movie," "Cabin Fever," "It Waits," and "Everybody Wants to Be Italian." Vincent's other credits include a main role on the Disney Channel show "Stuck in the Middle."

Early Life and Education

Cerina Vincent was born on February 7, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inspired by her mother, a dance instructor, she began performing at an early age. In addition to performing in a Christmas production at Diskin Elementary School, Vincent performed in productions at the Rainbow Company Youth Theater. At the age of 16 in 1996, she won Miss Nevada Teen USA. After graduating from Durango High School in 1997, Vincent moved to Los Angeles to attend Loyola Marymount University.

Television Career

Following a brief appearance on the teen sitcom "USA High" in 1998, Vincent landed her breakthrough role as Maya, the Yellow Galaxy Ranger, on "Power Rangers Lost Galaxy." The seventh season in the "Power Rangers" franchise, it aired on Fox Kids in 1999. Vincent reprised her role in two episodes of the next season, "Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue," which aired in 2000. Also that year, she appeared in episodes of the MTV anthology series "Undressed" and the FX sitcom "Son of the Beach." Vincent went on to have a big year in 2001, with guest roles on "City Guys," "Malcolm in the Middle," "Dead Last," and "Felicity." She subsequently appeared in episodes of such shows as "Ally McBeal," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Bones," as well as in the Sci-Fi Channel film "Sasquatch Mountain." Later in the decade, Vincent had guest roles on the CBS sitcoms "Two and a Half Men" and "Gary Unmarried."

In 2012, Vincent appeared in episodes of "Zombie Family," "Mike & Molly," and "The Walking Dead: Cold Storage." The next year, she was in the Hallmark Channel film "The Thanksgiving House." Vincent followed that with guest roles on "Workaholics," "Californication," and "Jennifer Falls" in 2014. In 2016, she began her first main television role in many years, playing mother of seven Suzy Diaz on the Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle." Also starring Jenna Ortega, Ronni Hawk, and Ariana Greenblatt, the show ran for three seasons through 2018. After that, Vincent guest-starred in a 2019 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 2020, she appeared in the television films "My Daughter's Psycho Friend" and "Secrets in the Water."

Film Career

Vincent made her film debut in the 1999 direct-to-video thriller "Fear Runs Silent." Two years later, she had a memorable role as foreign exchange student Areola in the teen parody film "Not Another Teen Movie." Notably, Vincent appears nude in all of her scenes, serving as a recurring sight gag. Her next role was as Marcy in Eli Roth's 2002 horror comedy "Cabin Fever," which established her reputation as a horror scream queen. Vincent went on to appear in the horror films "Murder-Set-Pieces," "Intermedio," "It Waits," and "Return to House on Haunted Hill." In 2007, she starred in "Everybody Wants to Be Italian," a romantic comedy. That was followed by roles in the thriller "Toxic" and another romantic comedy, "Just Add Water."

In 2010, Vincent was in the short film "The United Monster Talent Agency." Two years later, she appeared in three feature films: "Complacent," "Chasing Happiness," and "MoniKa." In 2013, Vincent starred in the horror short "Skypemare," which later went viral on YouTube in 2014. Her subsequent credits included "Tag," "Freaks of Nature," "Tales of Halloween," "Broken Memories," and "The Work Wife." In 2020, Vincent appeared in the documentary "Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies" talking about her nude role in "Not Another Teen Movie." The same year, she acted in "Killing Eleanor." Vincent's other credits include "That's a Wrap" and the Power Rangers film "Legend of the White Dragon."

Writing

As a writer, Vincent co-wrote a regular column for HuffPost with Jodi Lipper from 2007 to 2016. Vincent and Lipper also co-authored the books "How to Eat Like a Hot Chick" (2008), "How to Love Like a Hot Chick" (2009), and "Live Like a Hot Chick" (2010).

Personal Life

Vincent was married to her first husband, Ben Waller, from 2008 until their divorce in 2013. She wed her second husband, Mike Estes, in 2022. Together, they have a son named Nicola.