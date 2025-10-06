What is Catherine Tate's Net Worth?

Catherine Tate is an English actress, comedian, writer, and director who has a net worth of $8 million. Catherine Tate rose to fame in the 2000s with her BBC television sketch comedy series "The Catherine Tate Show," on which she introduced her famous characters Lauren Cooper and Joanie Taylor. Since then, she has appeared on such shows as "Doctor Who," "The Office," "Big School," "Hard Cell," and "Queen of Oz," and in such films as "Mrs Ratcliffe's Revolution," "SuperBob," and "The Nan Movie."

Early Life and Education

Catherine Tate was born Catherine Ford on December 5, 1969 in London, England. When Tate was still a baby, her father left the family, leaving her to be raised by her mother, grandmother, and godparents. She struggled with OCD growing up. Tate was educated at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School and Notre Dame High School, and then at Salesian College. She went on to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama after four attempts at applying. Tate studied there for three years.

Career Beginnings

After receiving her Equity card as an actress, Tate chose her surname based on Katherine Helmond's character Jessica Tate from the television sitcom "Soap." She went on to begin her acting career as a member of the National Youth Theatre, touring in a production of "Blood Wedding" from 1988 to 1990. In 1994, Tate played Lydia Lubey in an Oxford Stage Company production of "All My Sons." Over the subsequent years, she appeared briefly in some Royal National Theatre productions and went on tour with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Meanwhile, in 1996, Tate began doing stand-up comedy.

Television Career

Tate made her television debut in a 1991 episode of the ITV sitcom "Surgical Spirit." She went on to appear in episodes of "The Bill," "Men Behaving Badly," and "London's Burning." In 1998, Tate starred in and co-wrote the Channel 4 late-night sketch comedy show "Barking," which was ultimately short-lived. After that, she appeared on such comedy shows as "That Peter Kay Thing," "Harry Hill," "Attention Scum," and "Big Train." From 2002 to 2004, Tate had a main role opposite Dawn French on the BBC One sitcom "Wild West." She had her career breakthrough after that with her own program on BBC Two, the sketch comedy series "The Catherine Tate Show." The show premiered in 2004 and ran for three seasons through 2007. Among the show's most popular characters were combative teenage schoolgirl Lauren Cooper and cantankerous grandmother Joanie Taylor, both played by Tate. In 2009, Tate reprised the latter character on the special "Nan's Christmas Carol," and she later reprised her in a series of specials under the title "Catherine Tate's Nan" that ran from 2014 to 2015.

Tate appeared in several other programs during the run of "The Catherine Tate Show," including "Agatha Christie's Marple," "Twisted Tales," "Bleak House," and the television film "The Bad Mother's Handbook." She also began playing the role of Donna Noble on "Doctor Who," first appearing at the end of the episode "Doomsday" in 2006. Tate then appeared in the Christmas special "The Runaway Bride" before joining the series as a regular cast member in 2008. She appeared in another "Doctor Who" Christmas special, the two-part "The End of Time," from 2009 to 2010. In the latter year, Tate wrote, directed, and starred in the "My First Nativity" episode of the Sky1 Christmas series "Little Crackers." The next year, she appeared in an episode of the BBC Three series "This is Jinsy" and made her American television debut as Nellie Bertram on the NBC sitcom "The Office." First appearing in a guest role in the finale of the seventh season, Tate became a regular cast member on "The Office" for its final two seasons. During this time, she began playing the main role of Sarah Postern, a French teacher, on the BBC One sitcom "Big School." The show ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014.

In 2016, Tate starred opposite Miles Jupp in the television film "Do Not Disturb" and had a supporting role in the BBC One television film adaptation of the children's book "Billionaire Boy." The following year, she began voicing evil Italian sorceress Magica De Spell in the reboot of the Disney animated series "DuckTales," a role she continued through 2021. That year, Tate voiced two characters, Rita Gates and Granny Mavis, in the Sky Kids animated series "The Brilliant World of Tom Gates." She reprised her roles in the show's second season in 2022. Also in 2022, Tate created, co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the Netflix sitcom "Hard Cell," in which she played six different characters. In 2023, she co-created, co-wrote, and starred in the BBC One sitcom "Queen of Oz," playing a disgraced member of a fictional British royal family who is made the new Queen of Australia. The show was ultimately short-lived, being canceled after a single season. In 2025, Tate returned to American television with a guest role as Dr. Katja Vanderhoff on the Fox sitcom "Going Dutch," starring Denis Leary.

Film Career

Tate first appeared on the big screen in 2006, with supporting roles in four films: "Love and Other Disasters," "Scenes of a Sexual Nature," "Sixty Six," and "Starter for 10." She had her first leading film role in 2007, starring as the titular character in the Cold War-era period film "Mrs Ratcliffe's Revolution." Three years later, Tate played Queen Isabelle of Lilliput in the Jack Black-starring adaptation of "Gulliver's Travels." She followed that by playing the aunt of Selena Gomez's character in the 2011 romcom "Monte Carlo." In 2013, Tate voiced a Merino sheep in the South African animated comedy "Khumba."

In 2014, Tate was in the British Christmas comedy "Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!," the third installment in the "Nativity" film series. She went on to narrate the documentary "Unity" in 2015, the same year she had a supporting role in the Brett Goldstein-starring superhero comedy mockumentary "SuperBob." In 2017, Tate voiced Baba Yaga in the animated comedy "Monster Family," a role she reprised in the 2021 sequel "Monster Family 2." After that, she reprised her famous role as Joanie Taylor in the 2022 comedy "The Nan Movie," which she co-wrote with Brett Goldstein. The following year, Tate voiced a Swedish reindeer in the animated sports comedy "Rally Road Racers."

Theater Career

In 2005, Tate made her West End debut in the original production of Neil LaBute's play "Some Girl(s)." She returned to the West End in 2008 to play a promiscuous mathematics teacher in a production of "Under the Blue Sky." Next, from 2010 to 2011, Tate appeared in the Royal National Theatre's production of "Season's Greetings." In the latter year, she starred alongside her "Doctor Who" co-star David Tennant in a West End production of "Much Ado About Nothing" and played God in a set of plays entitled "Sixty-Six Books" at the Bush Theatre. Tate made her musical theater debut in 2014 as Sara Jane Moore in the Menier Chocolate Factory revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Assassins."

In 2015, Tate starred as Kirsty Henderson in the premiere of James Graham's play "The Vote" at the Donmar Warehouse. She went on to return to musical theater in 2016 with a role in "Miss Atomic Bomb" at the St. James Theatre. Also that year, Tate began touring Britain with "The Catherine Tate Show Live," featuring most of the main characters from the television program. She later brought the show to Australia and New Zealand in 2018 before wrapping up her tour at Wyndham's Theatre in London in early 2019. Tate's subsequent theater credits have included "The Enfield Haunting" and "Sleeping Beauty," both on the West End.

Other Work

In addition to her work for the screen and stage, Tate has contributed to several radio and audio dramas. She has voiced characters on such programs as "Quando, Quando, Quando"; "A Boy in a Well"; "Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off"; "Down the Line"; "The Archers"; and the Audible version of "Treasure Island." Tate has also contributed to several "Doctor Who" audio dramas, serving as the narrator for "The Forever Trap," "The Nemonite Invasion," and "Destiny of the Doctor" and playing her role from the television series, Donna Noble, in both "The Tenth Doctor Adventures" and "Donna Noble: Kidnapped!" Elsewhere, she lent her voice to the 2019 video game "Anthem."

Tate has also been strongly involved in charity. She is a prominent supporter of the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and the Addie Brady Foundation, raising funds for both, and was previously a patron of the children's cancer charity the Joe Glover Trust. Since 2005, Tate has appeared in numerous telethons put on by the charities Children in Need and Comic Relief. Elsewhere, she is a supporter of the animal rescue center Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, from which she has adopted cats of her own. In 2018, Tate hosted the BBC One documentary special "Saving the British Bulldog," which raised awareness of health issues affecting the popular breed.

Personal Life

Previously, Tate was in a relationship with Twig Clark, with whom she had a daughter in 2003. Later, in 2019, she married screenwriter Jeff Gutheim.