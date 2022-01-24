Catherine Keener Net Worth:

What is Catherine Keener's Net Worth?

Catherine Keener is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Keener is known for her roles in movies like "Capote" and "Being John Malkovich," both of which earned her Academy Award nominations. Keener is also known for roles in movies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Into the Wild," "Synecdoche, New York," and "Get Out." She is known for working with directors like Nicole Holofcener, Tom DiCillo, and Spike Jonze. In terms of her television work, Catherine is known for shows like "Kidding."

Among true film connoisseurs, Keener is a household name. However, those who watch only mainstream Hollywood productions may be unaware of her presence and influence. This is due to the fact that she focuses mostly on independent roles, and she seldom gives interviews. Catherine herself refuses to refer to herself as "famous" and values her privacy. Nevertheless, she is extremely well respected by critics and filmmakers in the United States.

Early Life

Catherine Anne Keener was born on March 23rd of 1959 in Miami, Florida. Raised alongside four siblings, Catherine comes from a family with Irish and Lebanese roots. She grew up as a Catholic and attended Catholic schools in Hialeah, Florida. Her father was the manager of a mattress store while she was growing up. Keener's sister Elizabeth also became an actress and later appeared in shows like "The L Word."

After graduating from high school, Catherine attended Wheaton College in Massachusetts and majored in American studies. During her college years, she also enrolled in a theater course and appeared in plays like "Uncommon Women and Others." Keener eventually graduated from Wheaton in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Career

In the late 80s, Catherine booked a supporting role in the TV series "Ohara." Her film debut also occurred during this period with 1986's "About Last Night…" Unfortunately, her acting career went through a bit of a slow period over the next few years, but she did book a role in the 1987 film "Survival Quest." It was on the set of this movie that she met her future husband, Dermot Mulroney. Another high point of this period came when she guest-starred in an episode of "Seinfeld."

In 1991, she joined Brad Pitt in the film "Johnny Suede" with her first starring role. This earned her considerable critical praise and a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award. In 1995, she appeared in the film "Living in Oblivion." In 1997, she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award once again for her role in "Walking and Talking." In 2000, Keener earned widespread fame and recognition for her role in "Being John Malkovich." The film was celebrated by critics, and it holds an approval rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also generated $32.4 million on a budget of $13 million.

In 2001, Keener was cast in Holofcener's "Lovely and Amazing" and was nominated for a third Independent Spirit Award. Next year, she joined Edward Norton in the off-Broadway play "Burn This." She also joined Norton in the movie "Death to Smoochy," which proved to be a critical and commercial failure – generating just $8.3 million on a budget of $50 million. That year, she also joined Al Pacino in movies like "Full Frontal" and "Simone."

In 2005, Keener appeared in a number of films, including "The Interpreter," "The Ballad of Jack and Rose," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," and "Capote." "40-Year-Old Virgin" raked in $177.4 million on a budget of $26 million while receiving positive reviews. "Capote" earned her a second Academy Award nomination. In 2006, she appeared in "Friends with Money." Next year, Keener joined the cast of "Into the Wild." Over the next few years, she appeared in movies like "An American Crime," playing the real-life murderer Gertrude Baniszewski and earning an Emmy nomination for her performance." She also appeared in shows like "Show Me a Hero" and the Netflix miniseries "Brand New Cherry Flavor."

In 2008, she joined Philip Seymour Hoffman in "Synecdoche, New York" before collaborating with Hoffman once again in "A Late Quartet." In 2010, Catherine played the title character's mother in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief." Although the film had a sizable budget of $95 million, it managed to rake in over $226 million in box office earnings. However, the film also received mixed reviews from critics. In 2016, Keener booked a role in the movie "Unless." She then followed up with a role in "Get Out," which proved to be critically and commercially successful. This film generated over $255 million in box office earnings on a budget of just $4.5 million, and critics were quick to heap praise upon the picture.

Acting Style

Keener has a reputation for playing bittersweet, smart, neurotic, and disgruntled women She also excels at earning sympathy from audiences. She has been praised by critics for her range, as she has played a wide variety of roles over the course of her career. Catherine is especially active in the world of independent films and displays a preference for smaller, character roles when it comes to larger productions. This makes her one of the most well-known faces in American independent cinema, while many fans of more mainstream productions might be completely unaware of her.

Relationships

In 1990, Keener married actor Dermot Mulroney. They welcomed a child into the world in 1999 before divorcing in 2007.