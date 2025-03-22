What Is Caterina Scorsone's Net Worth?

Caterina Scorsone is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Caterina Scorsone is best known for her role as neurosurgeon Dr. Amelia Shepherd on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" (2010–present), "Private Practice" (2010–2013), and "Station 19" (2020–2024). Scorsone has also appeared in the films "All I Wanna Do" (1998), "Teen Knight" (1999), "The Third Miracle" (1999), "Borderline Normal" (2001), "Edge of Darkness" (2010), and "The November Man" (2014), the TV movies "Shock Treatment" (1995), "The Devil's Arithmetic" (1999), and "Common Ground" (2000), and the miniseries "Alice" (2009). Caterina starred as Michelle Parker on the CTV series "Power Play" from 1998 to 2000 and Jess Mastriani on the Canadian crime drama "Missing" from 2003 to 2006, and she had a recurring role as Callie Wilkinson on the Starz drama "Crash" from 2008 to 2009.

Early Life

Caterina Scorsone was born Caterina Reminy Scorsone on October 16, 1981, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is the daughter of social anthropologist Suzanne Rozell Scorsone and social worker Antonio Bruno Scorsone, and she grew up with four siblings. Caterina has Italian ancestry through her father and English, Swedish, and Scottish ancestry through her mother. Scorsone studied at Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts and Subway Academy II. In 2006, she graduated from the University of Toronto's Trinity College with a major in Literary Studies and a minor of Philosophy.

Career

Scorsone made her television debut in the 1995 TV movies "When the Dark Man Calls" and "Shock Treatment," then she guest-starred on "Ready or Not" (1996), "Flash Forward" (1996), "Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal" (1996), "Once a Thief" (1998), and four episodes of "Goosebumps" (1996; 1998). Her first feature film was 1998's "All I Wanna Do," and she followed it with 1998's "Teen Knight" and 1999's "The Third Miracle." In the '90s, Caterina also appeared in the TV movie "Rescuers: Stories of Courage: Two Families" (1998) and co-starred with Kirsten Dunst and Brittany Murphy in "The Devil's Arithmetic" (1999), which earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Children's Special. From 1998 to 2000, she starred as Michelle Parker on the Canadian drama "Power Play," receiving a Gemini Award nomination for her performance. Scorsone began the 2000s with roles in the TV movies "Rated X" (2000), "Common Ground" (2000), "Borderline Normal" (2001), and "My Horrible Year!" (2001), and from 2003 to 2006, she played Jess Mastriani on the Canadian crime drama "Missing." Caterina guest-starred on "The Associates" (2002), "The Border" (2008), "The Guard" (2009), and "Castle" (2009), had a recurring role as Callie Wilkinson on the Starz series "Crash" (2008–2009), and starred in the title role in the 2009 miniseries "Alice."

In 2010, Caterina began playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd, the sister of "Grey's Anatomy" character Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), on the ABC medical drama "Private Practice." She appeared in 62 episodes of "Private Practice," which ended in 2013. Scorsone was a guest star on "Grey's Anatomy" during the seventh and eighth seasons, had a recurring role in season 10, and was promoted to a main cast member in season 11. As of this writing, she has appeared in over 200 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy," and she has reprised her role in a few episodes of the spin-off "Station 19." She was cast on "Private Practice" after her "My Horrible Year!" director Eric Stoltz directed an episode and mentioned to creator Shonda Rhimes that Caterina resembled Patrick Dempsey. Scorsone told the "Toronto Sun," "I had never thought of the resemblance, but once people mentioned it to me, I could totally see it. Even the colouring, everything." During her time as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Caterina has also appeared in the films "Edge of Darkness," (2010) and "The November Man" (2014).

Personal Life

Caterina married Rob Giles from the rock band The Rescues on June 27, 2009. They welcomed daughters Eliza, Arwen Lucinda ("Lucky"), and Paloma Michaela ("Pippa") before filing for divorce in 2020. Pippa has Down syndrome, and in 2020, Caterina was honored with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award for her vocal support of children with the disorder. In 2020, Scorsone wrote an essay about Pippa for "Good Morning America" in honor of Down syndrome awareness month, stating "To have the same opportunities for fulfillment that I have, Pippa needs things like therapies designed to support her learning differences and physical challenges. She needs more media visibility for people who look like her, so that people recognize her as part of their community, and so she can recognize herself in the aspirational characters she sees on TV and in the press. When she's older, she'll need support with some of her life skills (like a lot of us do), and with finding a job that's the perfect fit for her skills and talents. She'll need some supports to get an equal shot at life. She'll need equity."

Scorsone's first and third pregnancies were written into the fifth season of "Private Practice" and the sixteenth season of "Grey's Anatomy," respectively.

House Fire

In early 2023, Caterina lost her home in a house fire. She wrote on social media, "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

She bought this house in 2018 for $2 million. She appears to still be the owner.

In June 2023, she paid $2.1 million for a home in LA's Highland Park neighborhood.

Awards and Nominations

In 2012, Scorsone won a Prism Award for Female Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline for "Private Practice." She has earned Gemini Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series for "Power Play" (1999) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Program or Mini-Series for "Alice" (2010).