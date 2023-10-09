Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Oct 24, 1980 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Alexandria Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Casey Wilson's Net Worth

Casey Wilson is an American actress, comedian, and screenwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. Casey Wilson is known for appearing in films and shows like "Saturday Night Live," "Happy Endings," "Gone Girl," and "Atypical," among others. Casey's husband since 2014, TV writer/producer David Caspe, created and executive produced "Happy Endings," among other shows.

Early Life

Cathryn Rose Wilson was born on October 24, 1980 in Alexandria, Virginia. She is of Irish and Italian heritage and was raised Baptist with her younger brother, Fletcher. Her father, Paul Wilson, is a political strategist and consultant who runs campaigns for Republican party candidates. Her mother, Kathy Higdon, also works in politics and served as the chairwoman of the National Women's Political Caucus throughout the 1980s. She then retired from politics in the late 1980s and switched to a career in early childhood education. Her mother died of heart failure when she was 54 years old.

Wilson developed an interest in performing from a young age. When she was nine, her father built her a stage in the backyard where she would perform plays with neighborhood children. Wilson attended T.C. Williams High School in 1998. She then went on to study theater at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. She graduated from NYU in 2002 and then began studying improvisational comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

Career

With her friend from college, June Diane Raphael, Wilson developed a two-woman sketch show for a number of years which they performed in New York City. This opened a number of doors for them as writers. They performed the show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2005 and were hired by New Regency Pictures to write the film "Bride Wars." They also landed a development deal with UPN to create a sitcom pilot. They also won the "Best Comedy Duo" award at the ECNY Awards in 2005. In late 2007, she auditioned for "Saturday Night Live" and made her first appearance as a cast member on the show in February 2008. She spent two seasons on the show.

Wilson made her film acting debut as an acting student in the final scene of the 2006 Christopher Guest film "For Your Consideration." She later went on to appear in other films like "Julie & Julia," "C.O.G.," "The Breakup Girl," "The Guilt Trip," "Killers," "The Great Buck Howard," "Freak Dance," and "Derek & Simon: A Bee and a Cigarette." In 2014, she co-starred in the David Fincher film "Gone Girl." In 2016, she appeared in "The Meddler" along with Susan Sarandon. A few years later, in 2019, she appeared in the comedy "Always Be My Maybe."

Meanwhile, she also worked a s a frequent contributor to the humor website, Funny or Die, writing many viral videos for the site. She also has continued working with her friend, June Raphael, as a writing partner. Together, they have worked on many script rewrites for various films. They also wrote and starred together in the comedy "Ass Backwards" which also stars Alicia Silverstone, Jon Cryer, Vincent D'Onofrio, Paul Scheer, and Bob Odenkirk. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2013.

She also had a successful career in television. From April 2011 to May 2013, she starred as character Penny Hartz in the ABC comedy series "Happy Endings." She was nominated twice for the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at the Critics' Choice Television Awards for her work on seasons two and three of the show.

From 2014 to 2015, she collaborated with her husband David Caspe, whom she had met while working together on "Happy Endings," to create the NBC sitcom "Marry Me." The show was loosely based on Caspe and Wilson's relationship and aired for one season. Wilson then starred for two seasons in the Hulu original series "The Hotwives." The series is a parody of the reality television franchise "The Real Housewives" on Bravo.

Wilson has additionally made television appearances in shows like "Black-ish," "How I Met Your Mother," "The Mindy Project," "Drunk History," "Grey's Anatomy," "Fresh Off the Boat," "Kroll Show," "Bored to Death, "Comedy Bang! Bang!," "The Middle," and "The League." Additionally, she has had a number of voiceover roles in animated shows like "American Dad!," "Animals," "Archibald's Next Big Thing," "Family Guy," "Glenn Martin, DDS," "The Life & Times of Tim," and "Littlest Pet Shop."

In 2017, Wilson co-starred opposite Busy Phillipps in Tina Fey's unaired comedy pilot, "The Sackett." In 2019, she began a recurring role on the Showtime comedy, "Black Monday." She also appeared in the HBO mini-series "Mrs. Fletcher." The same year, she also wrote and directed the short film "Daddio" which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In 2021, she starred alongside Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn, in the mini-series "The Shrink Next Door." The same year, her book of essays, "The Wreckage of My Presence," was published.

Personal Life

Wilson met David Caspe in 2010. They married in May 2014 in California and have since had two sons together. They welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January 2023. Wilson was a supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2008 presidential election and volunteered during her campaign. Wilson and her family maintain the charitable Kathy Wilson Foundation, established in 2005 in honor of her mother. It focuses on children with disabilities and distributes donations and grants to local area preschools and childcare centers throughout the state of Virginia.