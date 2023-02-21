What is Carla Gugino's Net Worth?

Carla Gugino is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Carla Gugino is known for her performances in such films as "Red Hot," "Sin City," "Righteous Kill," "Gerald's Game," and the "Spy Kids" trilogy. She has also starred on many television series, including "Karen Sisco," "Threshold," and "Jett." Elsewhere on television, Gugino had substantial roles on "Falcon Crest," "Spin City," "Chicago Hope," "Entourage," and "Californication," among other shows.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Aug 29, 1971 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Sarasota Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Fashion Model, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Carla Gugino was born on August 29, 1971 in Sarasota, Florida to an Italian-American father and a mother of English-Irish descent. When she was two, her parents separated, and she subsequently moved back and forth between their homes in Sarasota and Paradise, California. In the latter city, Gugino lived in a tepee and van with her bohemian mother. After working for some time as a teenage fashion model, she earned enough to support herself and became legally emancipated from her parents at the age of 16.

Film Career, Part 1

Gugino made her film debut in the 1989 comedy "Troop Beverly Hills," starring Shelley Long. The following year, she appeared in "Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael." Gugino's next film was the 1993 biographical coming-of-age drama "This Boy's Life," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The same year, she had her first leading roles, starring opposite Balthazar Getty in Paul Haggis's "Red Hot" and opposite Pauly Shore in "Son in Law." Gugino was subsequently in "Miami Rhapsody," "The War at Home," "Wedding Bell Blues," "Michael," and "Lovelife." In 1998, she starred in three films: "Jaded," "Snake Eyes," and "Judas Kiss."

In 2001, Gugino played family matriarch Ingrid Cortez in the hit action comedy "Spy Kids." She starred alongside Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, and Danny Trejo. Gugino went on to reprise her role in the sequels "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams" and "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over." The same year as the first "Spy Kids," Gugino appeared in "The Center of the World," "The Jimmy Show," and "The One." Later, in 2005, she had a notable role as lesbian lawyer Lucille in the crime film "Sin City." The year after that, Gugino appeared in "Even Money" and played the love interest of Ben Stiller's character in the fantasy comedy "Night at the Museum."

Film Career, Part 2

Gugino appeared in three films in 2007: "The Lookout," "Rise: Blood Hunter," and "American Gangster." In 2008, she starred opposite Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the action thriller "Righteous Kill." Gugino concluded the decade with a whopping five films, including the superhero thriller "Watchmen," the sports drama "The Mighty Macs," and the comedy "Women in Trouble." Subsequently, in 2010, she starred in "Elektra Luxx" and "Every Day," and had a supporting role in "Faster." Gugino had another big year in 2011, with five credits: "I Melt With You," "Girl Walks into a Bar," "Sucker Punch," "Mr. Popper's Penguins," and "New Year's Eve." She went on to star in "Hotel Noir," "Match," and the disaster film "San Andreas."

In 2016, Gugino starred opposite Michael Shannon in the sports drama "Wolves" and lent her voice to the animated film "Bling." The next year, she starred in the science-fiction film "The Space Between Us" and the psychological thriller "Gerald's Game." Her other credits have included the science-fiction thriller "Elizabeth Harvest" and the action thriller "Gunpowder Milkshake." Gugino also voiced the character Kelor in the superhero films "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Television Career, Part 1

Gugino began acting on television in the late 80s, appearing in episodes of "Who's the Boss?," "Saved by the Bell," and "ALF." Her first substantial role, a recurring part, was on the primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest" from 1989 to 1990. She subsequently appeared in episodes of such shows as "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "The Wonder Years," "Quantum Leap," and "Davis Rules." Gugino also appeared in some television films, including "A Private Matter" and "Motorcycle Gang." In 1996, she played the main role of Ashley Schaeffer in the first season of the sitcom "Spin City." Closing out the decade, Gugino began playing the main role of Dr. Gina Simon on the medical drama series "Chicago Hope."

After leaving "Chicago Hope" in 2000, Gugino starred in the television film "She Creature." She next starred on the short-lived crime drama series "Karen Sisco" in 2003. Gugino starred on another short-lived series, "Threshold," from 2005 to 2006. Following that, in 2007, she began playing the recurring role of Amanda Daniels on "Entourage," a role she played through 2010. That year, she played the recurring part of Abby Rhodes on "Californication."

Television Career, Part 2

In 2012, Gugino appeared in the miniseries "Political Animals" and had a three-episode arc on the sitcom "New Girl." A few years later, she had a main role in the first season of the science-fiction mystery series "Wayward Pines"; she returned as a guest for the second season. During this time, Gugino also had a recurring role on the short-lived series "The Brink" and a main role on another short-lived series, "Roadies." Her next main role was on Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" in 2018. The year after that, Gugino starred on the short-lived Cinemax series "Jett."

Kicking off the 2020s, Gugino starred in "Manhunt: Deadly Games," the second season of the "Manhunt" anthology crime series. She was also in Netflix's "The Haunting of Bly Manor." Gugino went on to star in the Netflix horror drama miniseries "The Fall of the House of Usher," based on both the eponymous short story and other works by Edgar Allan Poe.

Personal Life

In 1996, Gugino began dating Venezuelan filmmaker Sebastián Gutiérrez, who later directed her in his comedies "Women in Trouble" and "Elektra Luxx." The two are not married, and have no plans to get betrothed despite continuing to be romantic partners.