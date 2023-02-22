Camila Morrone Net Worth

What is Camila Morrone's Net Worth?

Camila Morrone is an actress and model who has a net worth of $3 million. Camila Morrone made her screen debut in the 2013 film "Bukowski." She has since acted in such films as "Never Goin' Back," "Death Wish," "Mickey and the Bear," "Valley Girl," and "Gonzo Girl." On television, Morrone starred alongside Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the 2023 Amazon Prime Video miniseries "Daisy Jones & The Six." Camila has also earned headlines for dating Leonardo DiCaprio. They dated for around four years between 2018 and 2022. Camila has several million followers on Instagram.

Early Life and Education

Camila Morrone was born as Camila Rebeca Morrone Polak on June 16, 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are Argentine actors Lucila Solá and Maximo Morrone; they divorced in 2006. As a teenager, Morrone went to Beverly Hills High School, graduating in 2015.

Modeling Career

Morrone began her career as a model. In 2016, she graced the cover of the Turkish edition of Vogue magazine. The following year, she made her runway debut modeling for Moschino's resort collection. Morrone is signed to IMG Models.

Film Career

Morrone first appeared on the big screen in James Franco's 2013 film "Bukowski." However, her film acting career began in earnest in 2018, when she appeared in two films. The first was the stoner comedy "Never Goin' Back," in which she starred opposite Maia Mitchell as one half of a pair of broke teenage waitresses in Texas trying to get away to Galveston for a vacation. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Morrone's other 2018 film was Eli Roth's remake of the action thriller "Death Wish," in which she played the daughter of Bruce Willis's and Elisabeth Shue's characters. Morrone next starred in the 2019 drama "Mickey and the Bear" as Mickey Peck, a young woman in Anaconda, Montana caring for her veteran father Hank, played by James Badge Dale.

In 2020, Morrone had a supporting role in the jukebox musical romantic comedy "Valley Girl," a remake of the 1983 film of the same name. She played Ruby Richman, the daughter of the protagonist Julie Richman, played by Alicia Silverstone as an adult and by Jessica Rothe as a teenager in flashback. Other cast members include Mae Whitman, Josh Whitehouse, Chloe Bennet, and Ashleigh Murray. Morrone next starred in Patricia Arquette's feature film directorial debut "Gonzo Girl," based on the eponymous novel by Cheryl Della Pietra. Arquette also co-stars in the film, along with Willem Dafoe.

Television Career

Morrone made the transition to television in 2023 with a main role in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries "Daisy Jones & The Six." Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, it follows the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in 1970s Los Angeles. Morrone stars alongside Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, and Nabiyah Be, among others.

Personal Life

In 2017, Morrone began dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The two remained together for four years before separating in 2022. They are 22 years apart in terms of age.