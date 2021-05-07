Camila Mendes Net Worth and Salary: Camila Mendes is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Mendes is best known for starring as Veronica Lodge on the CW television series "Riverdale," which began airing in 2017. She has also appeared in the Netflix film "Dangerous Lies" (2020) and the critically-acclaimed film "Palm Springs" (2020), which received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Comedy. Camila has graced the covers of several magazines, such as "Cosmopolitan," "Women's Health," and "Seventeen," and she has appeared in ads for John Frieda hair care and Secret antiperspirant.

Early Life: Camila Mendes was born Camila Carraro Mendes on June 29, 1994, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her parents, Gisele Carraro and Victor Mendes, are both from Brazil, and Mendes lived there for a year when she was 10; Gisele and Victor divorced when Camila was 8 years old. She has a sister, Kiara, and during Camila's youth, the family moved 16 times, but most of her childhood was spent in Florida. She attended American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida, then she enrolled at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Mendes graduated in 2016 and has said that she was roofied and sexually assaulted during her freshman year; the experience inspired her to get a tattoo that reads "to build a home." As a college student, Camila interned at the Carson Kolker Organization talent agency, which resulted in her getting an agent during her junior year.

Career: Mendes made her TV debut in an IKEA commercial, and she was cast on as Veronica Lodge on "Riverdale" in February 2016. Forced to leave her privileged life in New York City after her father, Hiram, is arrested for fraud and embezzlement, Veronica manages to make good grades at Riverdale High while running a speakeasy and trying to thwart Hiram's evil plots. Mendes has shown off her singing abilities in numerous episodes of the series, including the musical episodes "Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember," "Chapter Fifty-One: Big Fun," and "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town." Camila's first film was 2018's "The New Romantic," and in 2019, she appeared in "The Perfect Date" and "Coyote Lake." In 2020, Mendes appeared in the television special "Dear Class of 2020," the web series "Celebrity Substitute," and the films "Palm Springs" and "Dangerous Lies," and she lent her voice to "The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds" episode of "The Simpsons." Camila also appeared in two 2018 music videos, The Chainsmokers' "Side Effects" and Maggie Rogers' "Give a Little." In late 2020, it was announced that Mendes had been cast in the Netflix film "Strangers" alongside "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke.

Personal Life: Camila began a relationship with her "Riverdale" co-star Charles Melton in August 2018, and in December 2019, it was reported that the couple had split up a few months earlier. In November 2019, Mendes adopted an adorable Maltipoo puppy, Truffle, from the Los Angeles animal rescue organization the Labelle Foundation. In March 2020, Camila called the puppy her "cuddly lil quarantine companion" and encouraged her Instagram followers to foster an animal while they're spending so much time at home. Mendes identifies as Latin American and speaks Portuguese. She has experienced discrimination in Hollywood, and in a 2017 interview with "People Chica," she stated, "I often hear things like, 'You don't look Latina enough,' and that mentality is so backwards. The fact is: I am Latina, so how are you going to tell me that I don't look Latina?"

Awards and Nominations: Camila has been nominated for four Teen Choice Awards for "Riverdale," winning Choice: Scene Stealer in 2017; her other nominations were for Choice TV Ship (shared with K.J. Apa) in 2018 and Choice TV Actress: Drama in 2018 and 2019. She has earned three People's Choice Award nominations: Favorite Female Movie Star for "Dangerous Lies" (2020) and Favorite Female TV Star for "Riverdale" (2018 and 2019). Mendes has also received two MTV Movie + TV Award nominations for Best Kiss, with K.J. Apa in 2018 and Charles Melton in 2019.

Real Estate: In 2020, Mendes paid $1.9 million for a 2,005 square foot home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. The home includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a balcony, quartz countertops, a cactus garden, and views of the Hollywood sign and L.A. basin.